‘Parasite’ star Choi Woo Shik visits Navotas City 

By
James Patrick Cruz
-
March 17, 2023 - 2:56 PM
479
Photo shows South korean actor Choi Woo-shik (Netflix Philippines/Facebook; Choi Woo-shik/Instagram; Collage by Interaksyon/James Patrick Cruz)

South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik was spotted filming in Navotas City. 

The “Our Beloved Summer” actor was seen wearing a plain earth tone color shirt in the “fishing capital of the Philippines” on Thursday, March 16. 

“He looks so good please Woo-shik in the Philippines hits different charought,” a social media user said.  

Other social media users, meanwhile, poked fun at the electric wires seen in Woo-shik’s photographs. They said the entangled and messy cables in the post are proof that the Korean actor was in the country. 

“The cable line Y’all know it’s the Philippines,” a Twitter user said.  

“HAHAHA malalaman mo talagang nasa pinas siya dahil doon sa mga wire,” an online user commented

After the photos of Woo-shik took over social media, “Novatas” became a trending topic on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“Navotas” trends on local Twitter after South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik was spotted in the city on Thursday, March 16, 2023 (Screengrabbed by Interaksyon/James Patrick Cruz)

Woo-shik was part of award-winning films such as “Parasite” and “Train to Busan.” He also appeared in “Fight for My Way,” “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion,” and “Okja” among others

He recently stars in the Korean reality series “Jinny’s Kitchen” with BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, commonly known as V, Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu Mi, and Park Seo Joon. 

Last week, Korean actor Lee Seung-gi was spotted in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

RELATED: Korean star Lee Seung-gi spotted in Vigan

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR