‘Parasite’ star Choi Woo Shik visits Navotas City 

South Korean actor Choi Woo-shik was spotted filming in Navotas City.

The “Our Beloved Summer” actor was seen wearing a plain earth tone color shirt in the “fishing capital of the Philippines” on Thursday, March 16.

CHOI WOO SHIK BAT NAMAN WALANG NOTICE AT NANDITO KA SA TAPAT NG BAHAY??? pic.twitter.com/2fRhkYkwxQ — hawt (@EkgHirai) March 16, 2023

“He looks so good please Woo-shik in the Philippines hits different charought,” a social media user said.

he looks so good pls wooshik in the Philippines hits different charought 😩 pic.twitter.com/HV97nE5q3I — nini (@kdramamiii) March 16, 2023

Other social media users, meanwhile, poked fun at the electric wires seen in Woo-shik’s photographs. They said the entangled and messy cables in the post are proof that the Korean actor was in the country.

“The cable line Y’all know it’s the Philippines,” a Twitter user said.

“HAHAHA malalaman mo talagang nasa pinas siya dahil doon sa mga wire,” an online user commented.

After the photos of Woo-shik took over social media, “Novatas” became a trending topic on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Woo-shik was part of award-winning films such as “Parasite” and “Train to Busan.” He also appeared in “Fight for My Way,” “The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion,” and “Okja” among others

He recently stars in the Korean reality series “Jinny’s Kitchen” with BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, commonly known as V, Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu Mi, and Park Seo Joon.

Last week, Korean actor Lee Seung-gi was spotted in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

