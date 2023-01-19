‘The Glory’ to come back with new episodes in March

Did the first part of “The Glory” starring Song Hye-kyo also leave you hanging?

Netflix confirmed that the hit Korean series will return with its second season on March 10.

The Kdrama’s writer Kim Eun-sook said the second season is “refreshingly satisfying and shockingly intense.”

Director An Gil-ho, meanwhile, teased the viewers that “the fight between Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) and Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) really takes off and the perpetrators dynamically meet their end.”

“You won’t be able to take your eyes off of the screen. All elements of the story will now come full circle,” he added.

The drama follows the story of Dong-eun, a victim of bullying and school violence. She will take revenge after 18 years.

Dong-eun crosses paths with another victim of a tragedy, Yeo-Jung portrayed by Lee Do-Hyun, who is known for dramas “Sweet Home,” “Youth of May” and “18 Again.” They will conspire their revenge together.

“The Glory” which was released last December ranks as the most-watched series on Netflix Philippines, as of writing.

Netflix said that the show has also recorded a total of 148 million hours of watch time.

