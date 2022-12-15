Pinoy fans surprised by Song Hye-kyo’s fearless character in upcoming series ‘The Glory’

Filipino Kdrama fans expressed excitement over the role of South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo in upcoming Netflix series “The Glory.”

Unlike her previous sweet and shy characters in Kdramas such as “Descendants of the Sun” and “Encounter,” the actress will portray the role of Dong-eun “a rage-filled woman keen to inflict the ultimate comeuppance on those who tormented her.”

The drama follows the story of Dong-eun, a victim of bullying and school violence. She will take revenge after 18 years.

Dong-eun crosses paths with another victim of a tragedy, Yeo-Jung portrayed by Lee Do-Hyun, who is known for dramas “Sweet Home,” “Youth of May” and “18 Again.” They will conspire their revenge together.

The trailer for the upcoming series showing Song Hye Kyo portraying a fearless character surprised many of her fans.

“Omg!! Her acting!!?? From cute shy main lead to psycho revengeful girl!! Real quick I’m impressed by her in just the trailer. Can’t wait for this,” a Facebook user said.

“Song Hye Kyo in an entirely new skin, quite opposite of what she used to play all her career. I’m pretty excited about this!” a social media user wrote.

“Wow. I think Song Hye Kyo could nail this role really well. Something I haven’t seen in her late dramas,” a Facebook user commented.

“THIS GENRE OF SONG HYE KYOOOO!” an online user wrote with fire, heart, and raising hands emojis.

“This is so refreshing to see the new side of Song Hye Kyo. I’m excited and I’ll give it a shot,” a Facebook user said.

“The Glory,” a masterpiece from writer Kim Eun-sook of “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” “Mr. Sunshine” and director An Gil-ho of “Stranger,” will premiere on Netflix on December 30. It will be released in eight 60-minute-long episodes.