Adrien Brody wins best actor for ‘The Brutalist,’ his second Oscar

LOS ANGELES — Adrien Brody won his second best actor Oscar on Sunday for playing an immigrant architect in the epic postwar drama “The Brutalist.”

READ: Kieran Culkin wins best supporting actor Oscar for ‘A Real Pain’ | ‘Flow’ wins best animated feature film Oscar | Zoe Saldana wins best supporting actress Oscar for ‘Emilia Perez’ role | Israeli-Palestinian film ‘No Other Land’ wins best documentary feature | Brazil’s ‘I’m Still Here’ wins best international film Oscar

The 51-year-old New York City native had previously won for “The Pianist,” when he became the youngest best actor winner at age 29.

Brody joins an elite group of multiple winners in this category that includes Daniel Day-Lewis, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Jack Nicholson and Spencer Tracy.

Brody has said his mother escaped from Hungary and moved across the Atlantic, echoing the journey of the character he plays, a modernist architect named Laszlo Toth.

“I understand a great deal about the repercussions of that on her life and her work as an artist,” he told reporters at the Venice Film Festival. Brody‘s mother is the celebrated photographer Sylvia Plachy.

Brody, whose acting credits include numerous roles in Wes Anderson movies, has worked with a who’s who of prestige directors including Woody Allen, Peter Jackson, Spike Lee, Barry Levinson, Terrence Malick, Roman Polanski and Steven Soderbergh.

His commercial work includes roles in “King Kong” and “Predators.” His upcoming movies include “Emperor,” a medieval action epic.

—Writing by Nick Zieminski; Editing by Howard Goller)

RELATED: Factbox: Oscar nominations 2025: full list of nominees for 97th Academy Awards