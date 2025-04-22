‘Rich kid feels’: Old video of Ruffa Gutierrez playing Pinoy childhood games resurface

“‘Yung naglaro kayo ng friend mong rich kid.”

A clip of Ruffa Gutierrez playing “Maiba Taya” and a giant Jackstone game with Camille Prats and Wilma Doesnt is making the rounds online again after it was reuploaded by a Facebook user on Saturday, April 19.

The video is part of an episode of GMA Network’s talk show “Mars Pa More” that aired on Dec. 9, 2019.

“‘Yung naglalaro kayo ng friend mong rich kid. Laugh trip ito,” a text within the clip reads. It was accompanied by several laughing-with-tears emojis.

“Laugh trip si Ruffa dito,” the Facebook user said as a caption with the same emoji.

The video shows Ruffa, Wilma and Camille playing “Maiba Taya” or “Maalis Taya,” a traditional Filipino elimination game where players reveal either a palms-up or palms-down gesture.

Those who differ from the majority are eliminated.

For example, if three players participate and only one shows a palms-down gesture while the other two show palms-up, the player with the different gesture is eliminated.

This reflects the concept of “maiba taya,” a Filipino phrase that loosely translates to “the odd one out is ‘it,’” commonly used in traditional children’s games.

In the video, however, Ruffa didn’t make a “palms up” or “palms down” gesture. Instead, she used a “rock”-like gesture, similar to the ones seen in the Filipino game “Bato, Bato, Pick.”

“Ano ‘yan, mars?” Camille asked Ruffa.

“Ano ‘yan?” Wilma also asked.

“Ano ba dapat?” Ruffa responded and then laughed.

Her two companions burst into laughter too.

“Alam mo… sabi ko sa inyo, God is fair! God is fair! Thank you, Lord!” Wilma exclaimed to the audience and then laughed.

Wilma then listed the qualities that make Ruffa special, such as being “beautiful” and a former beauty queen.

Wilma shot a playfully unamused look at the camera, while Camille clarified that they thought Ruffa was familiar with the Pinoy elimination game.

Ruffa then moved on to the “giant Jackstone” game, but the duo briefly stopped her to point out her mistake.

“Bounce, pick up a stone, catch!” Camille explained while doing a demonstration.

The video of the playful moment that was shared on Facebook has so far amassed 3.5 million views, 63,000 likes and reactions and over 880 comments.

Pinoys also commented on how Ruffa played the games.

“[Ito] ‘yung maganda sa kalaro, disqualified agad,” a Facebook user quipped with laughing emojis.

“Haha, ano kayang laro ni Ruffa nung bata [siya],” another commented.

“‘Di yata naglaro ng ganyan si Ruffa nung maliit [pa siya eh],” a different Pinoy wrote with a laughing emoji.

A clip of this particular episode is also available on the GMA Network YouTube channel.

Ruffa is the only daughter of the late actor Eddie Gutierrez and talent manager Annabelle Rama. She began her showbiz career as a teenager and has five brothers, including actor Richard Gutierrez.