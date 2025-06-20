‘These ruby years’: Camille Prats marks 40th birthday with regal photoshoot

Actress Camille Prats shared stunning photos as she celebrated her milestone birthday on Friday, June 20.

“Every wrinkle, every lesson, every victory — all marked by God’s goodness… 40 feels like a mix of fierceness and softness, rooted in His love,” she wrote on social media.

Embracing what she calls these “ruby years,” Camille quoted Bible verse: Luke 1:49:

“The Lord has done great things for me, and I am filled with joy.”

Fans and personalities were quick to flood her with comments expressing love and nostalgic shout‑outs to her iconic roles spanning decades.

“Happy birthday my beautiful mars!!! God is good and faithful and your life is a true testament to that,” TV personality Joyce Pring commented on Instagram.

“Happy bday cams.. my idol since I was a kid.. ‘Prinsesa, Pulubi,’ to ‘G-mik’ hahaha etc.. best dancer [I’ve] known..[God bless you],” a fan said on Facebook.

“Blessed and wonderful birthday, Camille! I’m a fan since your Princess Sarah days! You never aged!” another wrote.

Camille starred in the titular 1995 film, “Sarah…Ang Munting Prinsesa” and the 1997 drama movie “Ang Pulubi at Ang Prinsesa.”

Meanwhile, her latest project is the GMA Afternoon Prime series, “Mommy Dearest.”

— John Marwin Elao and Rosette Adel