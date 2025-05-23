Zero tolerance: Eva Le Queen urges action after sexual assault claims vs Lady Morgana

Trigger Warning: Contains mention of sexual abuse

Playhouse PH CEO and drag queen Eva Le Queen has called for accountability and safer spaces in the drag and LGBTQ+ community following sexual assault allegations against fellow “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 queen, Lady Morgana.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars” alum Eva addressed the sexual assault allegations against Lady Morgana on Friday, May 23, a day after her production house removed Morgana from the “Miss Congeniality Roast” lineup.

“Ngl [not gonna lie], I am just as devastated and my heart goes to the victims and the disappointed fans. But I also believe that this is a defining moment not just for the queens, but for all of us,” Eva wrote on social media.

“A wake-up call to stand for what is right and protect the community we all built — queens, businesses and fans. We should stand for ZERO TOLERANCE to S/A [sexual assault or sexual abuse],” the drag queen added.

Eva also stated that more action was needed beyond demanding accountability from the perpetrator.

“We will demand accountability. But beyond that, the sexualization in our spaces needs to also be kept in check. Ang mali ng isa ay hindi mali ng lahat. Pero kapag wala tayong gagawin matapos natin malaman lahat ng ‘to, ano na lang tayo? Enabler?” she said.

“What was between the victims and the offenders is one thing. What we need to work on within our spaces to ensure it won’t happen again is another. Hindi ko pa alam kung paano or saan, pero dapat may gawin,” Eva continued.

“It is us who invited more people to our shows and spaces. It is our responsibility to ensure it is safe. Ang layo na ng narating natin bilang Drag Queens. It is time we protect this industry once and for all,” she said.

The drag queen also called on the public to give her “time” to “gather intels and more [information],” adding that they “will keep everyone updated.”

On Thursday, May 22, Playhouse PH announced it was removing Lady Morgana from its “Miss Congeniality Roast” show after sexual assault allegations against her surfaced online.

“The Congeniality Roast” is a show marketed as a “night full of hate and dark humor” among drag queens and performers.

Lady Morgana was among the performers in the lineup for the show’s fifth edition, which is slated for June 5 at the Music Museum.

She was named Miss Congeniality of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 in 2022.

The drag queen also issued an apology on the X (formerly Twitter) platform and said she will “take accountability” for her actions.

Allegations of sexual assault against Lady Morgana circulated on the same platform, where an online user shared their experience of previously working a “PA job” or personal assistant job for the drag queen.

The name of “Drag Den” alum Lady Gagita, another drag queen, also surfaced in a sexual assault accusation posted by another online user.

The Lady Gaga impersonator has not yet publicly addressed the issue.