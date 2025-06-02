Race confusion pops up again: Screenshot of motor post in ‘Drag Race’ forum resurfaces online

An old query about a motorcycle intended for racing, originally posted in the wrong discussion forum, has recently resurfaced online.

Recent comments have surfaced on a year-old post in the “r/DragRacePhilippines” subreddit, where a user asked if a modified motorcycle could compete in a 400-meter race.

The post originally appeared on the subreddit on June 28, 2024, but recently gained renewed attention as users left fresh comments, sharing their amusement.

“To be fair, bakit naman kasi ganto name ng sub, HAHAHA,” a Redditor wrote on Sunday, June 1.

“HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA, NAKITA KO NA, HAHAHAHHA,” exclaimed another online user on Friday, May 30.

“Same. Haha,” another Redditor responded with a loudly crying emoji.

The “Drag Race Philippines” subreddit is a Reddit forum dedicated to the local adaptation of the American reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Drag Race Philippines” is a reality competition series where drag artists compete in various challenges for the title of the next “Drag Superstar.” The show is hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, affectionately known as “Mama Pao.”

In July 2024, a Reddit post asking about a motorcycle for racing amused fans of “Drag Race Philippines” after the uploader mistakenly thought the subreddit was for drag racing.

“Kaya ba tapatan ng Rusi Macho 175 ang RFI ‘pag naka 7.8 cam, port tapos naka 30 mm carb,” the question reads.

Rusi is a brand of motorcycle.

The question amused subreddit users, who noted that the forum is dedicated to the drag community, specifically the “Drag Race Philippines” show.

“Sir, bading kami lahat dito,” a Reddit user previously replied with a loudly crying emoji.

“Lagyan mo lang ng rhinestones and glitters, bongga takbo [niyan] dzai [day],” another Redditor commented before.

“May macho daw? Saan??” a different Pinoy quipped.

The user eventually posted the question in the “r/PHMotorcycles” subreddit after realizing their mistake.

“Drag race” traditionally refers to a race between two vehicles to determine which can accelerate faster. More recently, the term has also come to describe a reality competition among drag performers.

The phrase is usually associated with “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which seeks “America’s next Drag Superstar.”

There is also a reality show series called “Drag Race Philippines,” an international adaptation of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The title of the American show is a play on words, referring both to drag queens and to car drag racing.