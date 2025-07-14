Challenge accepted: R’Bonney Gabriel speaks straight Filipino in new video

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel granted an online user’s request to speak in straight Filipino in one of her video posts.

The Filipino-American beauty queen posted a TikTok video of herself dining with her companion, Ate Carla, in Baguio City, where they tried to rate their meals.

“Can you do a mini vlog, Queen RB, while speaking Tagalog,” the online user commented with a smiling emoji.

“Ok, trying my best with Tagalog,” the half-Pinay wrote with a face-with-peeking-eye emoji.

She also wrote the hashtags: “#mukbang” and “#baguio.”

“Mukbang” refers to a type of video content where viewers watch the host eat, typically an assortment of food.

In the video, R’Bonney enjoyed hot chocolate along with Filipino favorites like bibingka, turon and champorado.

When R’Bonney described the texture as “makapal,” Ate Carla gently corrected her, saying, “Malapot.”

Last year, R’Bonney shared that she has been studying the Filipino language.

The beauty queen has been traveling back and forth to the Philippines, her father’s homeland since ending her reign as Miss Universe.

She has been exploring her Filipino heritage by going to Sunday markets, shopping in Cartimar and commuting via motorcycle taxis, among other activities.

R’Bonney is born to Malate native Remigio Gabriel and American Dana Walker from Texas.

