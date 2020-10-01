3 new K-Dramas on Netflix to look forward to in October

Three highly-anticipated Korean dramas will premiere on streaming giant Netflix Philippines this month.

After hit K-Dramas “Strangers 2” and “Record of Youth” that aired on the entertainment service last month, three more series are arriving in October. These are “Start-up,” “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,” and “Private lives.”

Check out their synopsis and launch dates here:

Start-up

In “Start-Up,” popular actors Bae Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk’s characters try to achieve their dreams at a place called Sand Box, a Silicon Valley-esque place with many start-up companies.

Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy) dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs. On the other hand, former kid math whiz Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) is the founder of a struggling company. They share a connection from years ago, and their paths cross years later as they seek success.

In addition to the inspiring stories and sweet romance, you can anticipate some fun insight about technology and enterprises.

This series is slated to launch on October 17, 10:00 p.m. (Philippine Standard Time) with weekly episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

Do do Sol Sol La La Sol

If you couldn’t guess from the cute title, music is a part of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’s story. ‘

Bubbly pianist Gu Ra-ra (Go A-ra) suddenly encounters great misfortune, but optimistically presses forward. She meets the mysterious Sunwoo Jun (Lee Jae-wook) who is running away from his past. Jun lends Ra-ra money and helps her adjust to becoming financially independent. Meanwhile, Ra-ra helps Jun open up and express his feelings. With laughter, tears and love, they come to mean something special to each other. Look forward to plenty of romantic and funny moments along with Go A-ra and Lee Jae-wook’s delightful chemistry.

This series will air beginning October 7, 10 p.m. (PST) with weekly episodes every Wednesday and Thursday.

Private Lives

“Private Lives” takes an honest look into the private lives of public figures in a society where there is little “real” privacy.

This drama is an intimate story about real emotions, real relationships, real lives, and real consequences when things we desperately need to keep secret become public.

Cha Joo-eun (Seohyun), Jeong Bok-gi (Kim Hyo-jin), and Kim Jae-wook (Kim Young-min) are con artists who seek to disclose the private lives of various people. Lee Jeong-hwan (Ko Kyung-pyo) is a mysterious manager at a large company with a secret identity. With oodles of intrigue, you can enjoy figuring out the mysteries and be entertained by their different disguises.

This series will also start on October 7, 10 p.m. (PST) with weekly episodes every Wednesday and Thursday. —Rosette Adel

