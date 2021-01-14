Lara Jean, Peter Kavinsky are back in ‘To All The Boys: Always and Forever’ new trailer

The third installment of “To All The Boys” film series is set to arrive on streaming entertainment service Netflix on February 12.

The streaming giant released the trailer of “To All The Boys: Always and Forever,” which is also based on the novel of Jenny Han.

For the third film, Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) prepares for the end of high school and start of adulthood. A pair of life-changing trips will lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.

It co-stars Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue and John Corbett.

Netflix also gave the first glimpse of the film through these images:

The third sequel is directed by Michael Filmognari and produced by Matt Kaplan with screenplay by Katie Lovejoy.

“To All The Boys: Always and Forever” comes two years after the release of “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” which debuted in August 2018.

It was followed by “To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You” that was released in February last year.

The film’s stars Condor and Centineo who were supposed to visit Manila for a Valentine’s Day fan event last year. However, the event was canceled due to the threats of COVID-19. —Rosette Adel

