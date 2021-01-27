What’s on vice-president’s bookshelf? Robredo bares book collection

A quick break from her public service duties, Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday evening shared her preferences in books over the years.

Robredo attached a photo of her favorites reads in a Facebook post and said that this is the book collection in their home.

“Been asked many times what books I have. I have been promising to post but I have to do it in several installments because my books are all over. I do not have the space to keep them all in one place, which is really my dream,” she said.

The vice president also added that she has more books in the office and a collection of Filipiniana titles.

“Posting a few photos of what I have with me now, here at home. Some, I received as gifts. The others I bought. I will not include yet my Filipiniana books and those I have in the office. That will be in another post,” she said.

Among the books Robredo feature included life stories of US politicians Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and newly elected US President Joe Biden, and biographies and memoirs of notable political figures and personalities such as Nelson Mandela, Michelle Obama and US Sen. Nancy Pelosi.

Robredo also detailed in each photo her favorites among them and the ones she received as gifts.

In her main post, the vice president recalled that she used to love fiction before. However, her penchant for the genre changed over time.

“My taste has evolved over the years. All throughout high school, college, and law school, I was so into thrillers, espionage, and I have a room full of James Patterson, Robert Ludlum, John Grisham, Tom Clancy, Ken Follet, Dan Brown, Patricia Cornwell,” Robredo wrote.

“When I was in my late 30s until my mid-40s, I was into Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Isabel Allende, Arundhati Roy. After Jesse died, I gravitated towards lighter reads. (Will do a separate post on this when I have time in Naga). I am more into non-fiction now,” she added.

The post mostly gained positive reactions wherein 5,300 of them were likes and 4,400 were hearts.

The comments section were also filled with Filipinos expressing their similar tastes in books as Robredo’s.

Others also shared their current favorite titles and suggested them to Robredo.

Some said they would be looking forward to her selection of Filipiniana books.

Some of the books featured by Robredo can be seen in her previous posts and national address.

Gosh! Look at VP Leni Robredo’s book pile! One of which is Thinking Beyond Politics: A Strategic Agenda for the Next President! 🙏🙏#LetLeniLead pic.twitter.com/uH4zel4Ozn — 🚨 my biggest enemy is me (@robismore) August 24, 2020

On Wednesday, Robredo expressed appreciation for the book recommendations of her friends and followers.

“Didn’t expect to start many conversations with the book list I posted yesterday. Thank you for all the recommendations,” she said. “Will look for those titles. I just wish I have more time to read,” she added.

Robredo said she also received several requests to do other of other things such as poems, movies and even K-drama while she was on quarantine.