Filipino LGBTQ+ films to stream online until end of June

The month of June is coming to an end, but you can still celebrate Pride Month by watching these local queer films from Cinema One Originals and Active Vista available online for free!

Cinema One Originals, the annual film festival event of Cinema One, launched “Pride Party” that features LGBT films from June 18 until June 30, 2021.

Here are the full movies you can stream online for free:

‘Stray Cats’ (2005)

This is a film based on a play written by Jun Lana. Boyet (Ricky Davao) is a gay writer with a fondness for taking in both stray cats and stray people, including a young man who assaults him named JoJo (Alcris Galura) and a bodybuilder lover named Dom (Lauren Novero).

‘Quick Change’ (2013)

From the director of “Pamilya Ordinaryo,” the film talks about suffering, acceptance, and hope. Dorina (Mimi Juareza), a retired entertainer and a mother ﬁgure to her eight-year-old nephew (Miggs Cuaderno), and a devoted wife to Uno (Junjun Quintana) offers quick cosmetic fixes to other transgendered performers.

‘Pink Halo-Halo (2010)’

The film is about a boy (Paolo Constantino) whose father (Allen Dizon), a soldier, is motivated to keep war-torn Mindanao at peace during a special election. The movie is inspired by the director’s own childhood, one that has been marked by the loss of a father, a soldier who was killed in the service of the country.

‘I love you. Thank you.’ (2015)

A story of three lost and jaded twenty-somethings whose intertwining lives share a common search for direction and purpose. Paul (Joross Gamboa) is a restless twenty-something who cannot get his life together. Worse, he’s been holding on to his love towards Red (Prince Stefan), his best friend Ivan’s (CJ Reyes) boyfriend.

‘Kasal’ (2014)

Life drama of a gay couple (Arnold Reyes and Oliver Aquino) whose resolve to stay together is challenged as they attend a wedding. It also is a test on how a gay couple navigates through the different institutions in Philippine society.

Meanwhile, Active Vista, a community organization that brings attention to stories of human struggles through a plethora of films and other events, also publicly released four of its short feature films. Viewers can access these films from June 21 to June 28, 2021.

“Happy Pride Month! This June, we grace our screen with four films that represent authentic stories of the LGBTQ+ Filipino. Some of them are real, some imagined,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

Pamalugu (2019)

A story of a trans woman, a poet, and an activist contemplate the lives they’ve left behind as they embark on a journey to an Indigenous Filipino reimagination of hell.

My Mamily (2020)

A short animated film about the struggles and triumphs of a lesbian family as seen through the eyes of a child.

Isang Daa’t Isang Mariposa (2019)

Hundred-and-one-year-old religious and pragmatic Lola Perla uses her P100,000 government reward for centenaries for one last chance at love.

Slay (2017)

A documentary featuring the story of Floyd Scott Tiogangco, a homosexual trans-androgynous gender-queer Filipino performance artist. He is often judged and denied entry to public vehicles and establishments just because of his unique sense of style.