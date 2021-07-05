‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queen Manila Luzon announces new reality show ‘Drag Den Philippines’

The Philippines’ first-ever drag reality show “Drag Den Philippines” will be run by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queen Manila Luzon, producers announced last July 1, Thursday.

“It’s time to lace up, Pilipinas! You wanted a drag cartel? We heard you, and we’re making it MAJOR!” Manila Luzon said in a tweet.

“The first-ever drag reality show in the Philippines is finally here, and I’m running the show!” the drag queen added.

The drag reality series is to be produced by Cornerstone Studios and Project 8 corner San Joaquin Projects, and directed by Rod Singh—director of the award-winning film “Mamu: And a Mother too.”

The producers of “Drag Den Philippines” have yet to announce the reality show’s platform and launching date. However, they teased that it’s “crowning soon.”

Filipinos online shared their support for the upcoming reality series, saying it’s time to put local drag queens in the limelight.

“Finally a show dedicated to our talented drag queens there in the Philippines!! #DragDenPH,” online user tweeted.

“Ending #PrideMonth with a bang!!!” another user wrote.

Manila Luzon is the stage name of Karl Westerberg, a Filipino drag queen and a reality television personality. She rose to prominence after finishing as the runner-up of the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”