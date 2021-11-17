This group is recycling face shields

A social enterprise called on Filipinos to donate plastic face shields they wish to discard for its recycling initiative.

President Rodrigo Duterte on November 15 approved the pandemic task force’s recommendation to remove the face shield policy in areas under COVID-19 Alert Levels 1, 2, and 3.

In areas under Alert Level 4, on the other hand, local government units (LGUs) and private establishments were given the discretion to require wearing face shields within their jurisdictions.

The face shield policy will only be implemented in places under Alert Level 5, those placed under granular lockdown, and in all medical and quarantine facilities.

After more than a year of using the plastic gear, Filipinos figured in a problem on what to do with them—to keep throw away or to recycle.

Those who wishes to recycle asked one another on a face shield’s alternative uses.

As if in response to this, the Plastic Flamingo or “The Plaf” provided a solution and called on Filipinos to donate their gear to the group instead.

It also posted a TikTok video on its Facebook and Twitter accounts on November 16.

“Face shields? MINE PLS!” their caption wrote.

In the video, different products made of plastic such as plastic bottles, plastic packaging materials and a face shield were transformed or upcycled into eco-lumber.

The video eventually gained attention online. Some users encouraged others to support The Plaf to help the environment.

“If you want to get rid of your face shields forever, you can donate/send them to the plastic flamingo,” one Twitter user said.

“Please support them! Gather your face shields and donate to be recycled! Help the environment!” another Twitter user wrote.

Since last April, The Plaf had been promoting online its initiative of collecting and transforming plastic materials and waste into more useful products.

It posted its drop-off points where Filipinos can bring and donate their plastic products, including face shields.

It also noted that the products to be donated should be cleaned and dried from any residual wastes.

More information on the type of plastics the PLAF accepts are also stated in its website.

Here are the instructions on how to donate:

Collect cleaned, washed, and dried plastic waste. Place in a garbage bag and get ready for drop-off or collection. There is no min/max donation needed. Visit our public drop-off points and select a point near you. Take note of the schedule, contact person, and other details you will need. (Note: you are not required to contact before drop-off but recommended to do so.) Visit the drop-off point and simply drop the plastic waste in bins/bags provided.

It also encouraged those who will donate to take a snapshot of their donated bags and tag The Plaf on social media.

The Plaf is “a social enterprise based in the Philippines that collects and transforms plastic waste into a range of sustainable construction materials which can be used to build new schools, housing, and shelters to help make this country more resilient against its many natural hazards the country faces yearly.”

Reuters also earlier reported that the group collects plastic waste, shred it and then mold it into posts and planks called “eco-lumber” that can be used for fencing, decking or even to make disaster-relief shelters.

