Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON — The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Below are the key winners of Britain’s top film honors.
Best film:
- “The Power of the Dog”
Outstanding British film:
- “Belfast”
Director:
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Leading actor:
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
Leading actress:
- Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”
Supporting actor:
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Supporting actress:
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Original screenplay:
- “Licorice Pizza”
Adapted screenplayDAPTED SCREENPLAY:
- “CODA”
Film not in the English language:
- “Drive My Car”
Documentary:
- “Summer of Soul”
Animated film:
- “Encanto”
Original score:
- “Dune”, Hans Zimmer
EE Rising star award:
Lashana Lynch
—Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
