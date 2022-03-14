Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

By
Reuters
-
March 14, 2022 - 4:15 PM
217
Troy Kotsur poses with his award for Best Actor in Supporting Role for "CODA" at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, March 13, 2022. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

LONDON — The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Below are the key winners of Britain’s top film honors.

Best film:

  • “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding British film:

  • “Belfast”

Director:

  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Leading actor:

  • Will Smith, “King Richard”

Leading actress:

  • Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”

Supporting actor: 

  • Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Supporting actress:

  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Original screenplay:

  • “Licorice Pizza”

Adapted screenplayDAPTED SCREENPLAY:

  • “CODA”

Film not in the English language:

  • “Drive My Car”

Documentary:

  • “Summer of Soul”

Animated film:

  • “Encanto”

Original score:

  • “Dune”, Hans Zimmer

EE Rising star award: 

Lashana Lynch

—Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

RELATED: ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Dune’ triumph at BAFTA Awards

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR