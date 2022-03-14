Key winners at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) held its annual film awards on Sunday, in a glitzy ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Below are the key winners of Britain’s top film honors.

Best film:

“The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding British film:

“Belfast”

Director:

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Leading actor:

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Leading actress:

Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”

Supporting actor:

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Supporting actress:

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Original screenplay:

“Licorice Pizza”

Adapted screenplayDAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“CODA”

Film not in the English language:

“Drive My Car”

Documentary:

“Summer of Soul”

Animated film:

“Encanto”

Original score:

“Dune”, Hans Zimmer

EE Rising star award:

Lashana Lynch

—Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

