Old vs new: Why Pinoys are missing Original Lumpia Shanghai’s ’90s packaging

“Hindi na puwedeng gawing tattoo.”

This was how some patrons of a popular Filipino snack reacted after seeing the new packaging.

The Facebook page of “The Original Lumpia Shanghai,” a popular snack among ’90s kids, promoted its new and bigger packaging on the platform on August 23.

Similar to the popular Filipino dish, each Original Lumpia Shanghai is shaped like an egg roll and covered in cheese powder.

Its advertisement juxtaposed a photo of the old orange plastic packaging in the 1990s, which most people are familiar with, with the latest, blue version in a graphic.

“Magkaiba man ang packaging, ‘yan pa rin ang trip na trip mong snack!” the post reads.

The post blew up and garnered 40,000 reactions, 4,600 and 22,000 shares on Facebook, as of writing.

Most fans of the homegrown brand, however, seemed to miss the original packaging.

They brought up the things that they usually do with the old orange packaging before. This includes using it as a temporary tattoo.

“Hindi na pwedeng gawing tattoo,” a Facebook user said.

“Ano ba yan hindi na -puwedeng iputok, i-tattoo, hindi ko na malalasahan yung 90s packaging, hindi na lalanggamin sa tindahan, hindi pede gawing props sa festival dance,” another online user commented.

“Sana ibalik niyo yung dating packaging nung ’90s kasi tinatattoo namin yun e. Alcohol lang katapat may tattoo ka na na lumpia,” a Facebook said.

Some customers, meanwhile, complained in jest about the new version’s size and quantity.

“Ang sosyal ng packaging at mas pinaliit yung lumpia,” one online user said.

“Kung sanang lumaki rin yung laman HAHAHAHA,” another Facebook user commented.

The snack brand first launched the larger Original Lumpia Shanghai on social media last April.

However, at that time, it did not receive as much buzz as it did this month.

To those who wish to try something different, it also has a Corn flavor in green packaging.

All these products are available in supermarkets and convenience stores in the country. They can also be purchased in online stores on Shopee and Lazada.