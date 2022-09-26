Ranked: 10 pancit dishes recognized by TasteAtlas among best noodle dishes in the world

Ten Filipino dishes made it to the top 205 world’s best noodle dishes.

This list was released by TasteAtlas, an interactive global map of flavors based on reviews and ratings from food critics.

The top Filipino noodle dishes that made it to the list include the following:

Pancit

The classic noodle dish, which has Chinese origins, earned the 26th spot with a 4.3 rating. The dish’s name is derived from the Hokkien phrase “pian i sit,” meaning something convenient, cooked fast. The dish is stir-fried noodles with meat and vegetables such as chicken, pork, shrimp, celery, carrots, onions, garlic, and cabbage.

Pancit canton

Pancit canton ranked 33rd with a 4.2 rating. This dish of Chinese origin is made of yellow wheat noodles, a variety of meat, seafood, and vegetables. It is seasoned with soy and oyster sauce.

Pancit bihon

Meanwhile, pancit bihon was ranked 35th with a 4.2 score. This stir-fry noodle dish that consists of rice noodles, sliced pork or chicken, and various vegetables. Like pancit canton, pancit bihon is seasoned with soy sauce and lemon juice.

Pancit palabok

Pancit palabok placed 37th with 4.2 score. Unlike other Chinese-influenced Filipino noodle dishes, pancit palabok is considered an authentic Filipino invention. The dish is made of thin rice noodles mixed with creamy shrimp-infused sauce. It is served with toppings such as hard-boiled eggs, chicharon, shrimps, pork, fish flakes, and scallion.

Panct lomi

Pancit lomi, perfect for cold weather, reached the 51st spot with a 4.0 score. This Filipino soup dish is made of fresh egg noodles and broth. Other varieties of the dish use flour or eggs to thicken the soup. Pork or chicken, sliced pork liver, and a variety of vegetables are also added.

Pancit Malabon

The pancit dish from Malabon ranked 59th with a 3.9 score. The dish consists of thick rice noodles doused in a flavorful shrimp-infused sauce and usually incorporates various seafood ingredients such as shrimps, squids, or mussels.

Filipino spaghetti

The sweet Filipino-style spaghetti earned a 3.9 score putting the dish on the 63rd spot. Filipino spaghetti combines noodles with ground meat, hot dogs, banana ketchup and sugar.

Kinalas

The traditional Filipino dish originating from Bicol made it to the 83rd spot with a 3.6 rating. The dish is made of noodles, spices, pork or beef brains, and scraped meat from pork or beef head. The dish’s name is derived from the Bicolano word “kalas,” meaning “to remove the meat from the bones.”

Pancit Lucban

Quezon Province’s pancit also made it to the 97th spot. The dish boasts dried flour noodles (Miki Lucban), pork belly slices, beef stock, shrimp, pig liver, bok choy, peas, carrots, onions, garlic, soy sauce, oil, and black pepper.

Compared to other pancit dishes, pancit Lucban is served on a banana leaf and consumed like a sandwich without using utensils.

Pancit sotanghon

Pancit sotanghon ranked 102nd. This dish is made of sotanghon (cellophane or glass) noodles, shredded chicken meat, Chinese sausage, pork slices, parsley, soy sauce, carrots, snap peas, cabbage, onions, garlic, salt, pepper, and oil.

Pancit batil patong

Meanwhile, the noodle dish from Tuguegarao City in Cagayan made it to the 193rd spot.

The traditional Filipino dish combines egg noodles, ground beef or water buffalo meat, pork liver, onions, mung bean sprouts, scallions, cabbage, carrots, eggs, soy sauce, black pepper, and oil. Its sauce is made of beef stock, eggs, carrots, onions and celery.

Aside from these dishes, lumpiang shanghai, sinigang na baboy and tocino were also recognized by TasteAtlas as the country’s best dishes in 2021.

READ: Ranked: Lumpiang shanghai, sinigang na baboy, tocino hailed best Filipino dishes by TasteAtlas