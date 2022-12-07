MOA’s immersive Christmas drive-thru spotlights Disney, Pixar characters

Much-loved Disney and Pixar characters are the stars of a popular mall’s immersive Christmas drive-thru returning this year.

SM Mall of Asia launched its colorful light show for the Holiday season with the theme “From Our Family To Yours” where Pinoys can enjoy twinkling bright lights, colorful installations and Christmas music.

Kids and kids-at-heart will be greeted by seven larger-than-life Disney-themed installations they can safely appreciate from the comforts of their car.

The audio-visual drive-thru experience has seven “magical zones” that will please visitors as they travel through the driveway.

They will be greeted by a brightly-lit tunnel full of ribbons and Disney favorite Mickey Mouse as they drive through dazzling Mickey wreaths wrapped with multicolored lights.

Visitors will then experience a nostalgic ride as classic Disney princesses welcome them to a “Hall of Fame Zone” filled with bedazzled stars and gigantic Christmas balls.

After this, they will be greeted by MOA Gingerbread Christmas treats featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

There is also the “Encanto Forest” where visitors may enjoy viewing bright lights, colorful installations and huge towers with the “Encanto” theme.

Beloved characters from “Toy Story” and “Cars” will also appear in the “Pixar Zone.”

They will then be greeted by “Frozen” characters as they drive through a Frozen-themed tunnel embellished with winter elements like snowflakes, steep mountains and snow mounds.

The experience will conclude with a grand Season’s Greetings Tunnel adorned with favorite Disney characters.

The drive-thru can be experienced from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 8, 2023.

It is closed on December 24 and 31, 2022.

Those interested can get a slot with a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,500 from any establishment in MOA, S Maison, SM by the BAY, MOA Square or IKEA and P500 worth of Disney merchandise at The SM Store, Toy Kingdom, SM Hypermarket, Watsons, Uniqlo, Miniso, Pandora, H&M, Havaianas, Crocs or Nike MOA or any S Maison branch.

They must register at the following booths:

Level 2, South Main Mall near Zara

Level 1, S Maison Concierge

Book on-site at the MOA Concert Grounds from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Slots are open for personal vehicles, bikes and motorcycles.

Visitors can also experience the drive-thru by riding the MOA tram.