Travel freebies you can score: Plane tickets to Hong Kong, Emirates’ flight miles

Hong Kong is set to welcome thousands of Filipino visitors again through a massive tourism campaign.

Called “Hello, Hong Kong,” the campaign involves the giveaway of 500,000 plane tickets to entice visitors from the Philippines and other travelers to come to experience the region’s diversity.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched this all-out promotional drive on February 2 as its government eases up on its COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Since December, international travelers no longer need to undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival. They only need to pass temperature checks at the airport.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee also previously announced that the vaccine pass required to some venues are also scrapped.

The only COVID-19 protocol that stayed in place is the mandatory wearing of face masks.

Further details about the new COVID-19 guidelines in the region can be accessed here: COVID-19 Thematic Website – Together, We Fight the Virus – Inbound Travel (coronavirus.gov.hk).

Massive ticket giveaway

Starting March, 500,000 free air tickets will be given away by Hong Kong’s Airport Authority in different markets in phases through the following home-based carriers:

Cathay Pacific Airways

Hong Kong Express

Hong Kong Airlines

Moreover, at least one million visitor vouchers dubbed “Hong Kong Goodies” will also be given away. Each voucher covers either of the following:

A complimentary welcome drink at participating bars, restaurants, and hotels

A cash voucher to be redeemed in the transportation, culinary, retail and the city’s attractions

The HKTB stated that over 16,000 outlets across the city will participate in this tourism drive.

Other exciting offers

New and upgraded attractions await the new visitors of Hong Kong.

These include the following:

M+ and Hong Kong Palace Museum at the West Kowloon Cultural District

The new sixth-generation Peak Tram,

The Water World Ocean Park

The new night-time show “Momentous” at Hong Kong Disneyland

The enhanced waterfront promenades that offer spectacular views of the Victoria Harbor

Hong Kong is also set to host more than 250 events and festivals this year.

These include the following:

The Hong Kong Marathon

The Clockenflap music festival

The Art Basel

The Museum Summit 2023

The Hong Kong Rugby Sevens

The Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival

The New Year Countdown Celebrations

Emirates’ Miles giveaway

Meanwhile, apart from Hong Kong, one of the two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates also launched a giveaway for the members of its loyalty program.

The Emirates Skyward, the loyalty program of the Emirates, celebrated its 30-million membership record by launching several promotional events and giveaways to its members.

Starting on February 7, customers traveling via flydubai can look forward to win the following prizes:

Four Silver Tier upgrades.

75,000 Bonus Skywards Miles.

One Skywards+ package.

Two complimentary upgrades to Business Class.

Seven access passes to the flydubai Business Lounge at Terminal 2

“Thank you to each of our 30 million members who have made Emirates Skywards the

successful loyalty program it is today. This is a major milestone for us and we are very happy to be giving back to our loyal members who have played an invaluable role in our success. Stay tuned for some of the most amazing offers this month – from a chance to win 1 million Miles, upgrades to Business Class, and complimentary Tier upgrades – we have something in store for everyone!” Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional senior vice president of Emirates Skywards.

“We always strive to provide our members the best value, choice and exceptional rewards a loyalty program can offer – when you fly, dine, shop, or drive. We’re very proud of this milestone and look forward to the road ahead of us,” he added.

Emirates’ loyalty program membership is complimentary. Customers can join via emirates.com, flydubai.com, Emirates app, or the flydubai app.