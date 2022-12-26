‘Festive feels’: Emirates offers holiday treats for passengers

One of the two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates airlines, is bringing the holiday festivities on its flights this month.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Emirates is ensuring passengers get the festive feels for the whole month of December, with magical moments sprinkled upon journeys from start to finish,” Emirates said in a statement.

Business Class and Premium Economy Class passengers may enjoy classic Christmas dishes such as lemon and herb marinated king prawns with fennel salad and marie rose sauce or cured salmon gravadlax with mustard crème fraiche.

For the main course, there is the roasted turkey with cranberry compote, chestnut stuffing, pumpkin with honey and thyme, potato wedges and crunchy brussels sprouts peppered with turkey bacon.

Passengers may also indulge in Christmas pudding with a generous dollop of crème anglaise, festive ginger cake smothered in dark chocolate ganache or a vibrant redcurrant chocolate mousse cake in the shape of Santa.

Meanwhile, Economy Class passengers may enjoy roasted turkey with chestnut roulade, pommes Parisienne, a medley of parsnip, carrots, and green peas, followed by a sumptuous gingerbread cake doused with cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sauce.

While onboard and savoring these holiday flavors, passengers may also listen to Christmas music through the airline’s inflight entertainment system called ice.

They may also watch movies through this system.

Aside from food and festive experience, Emirates is giving away special treats to its passengers.

Until December 26, passengers will receive small gifts from the airline such as cinnamon cream profiteroles, chocolate truffles, and gingerbread Christmas trees and snowmen.

Kids will also be given a special present from the airline that is suitable for their age group.

The airline made sure that the flight experience of children in all cabin classes is cozy by offering them a blanket and pillow and a hot chocolate with marshmallows.

For the entire month of December, Emirates reported that 1.4 million passengers booked a flight on their airline.