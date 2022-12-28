An outdoor musical, princes and princesses and a reimagined magical castle await Filipino tourists this season at a popular theme park resort in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, dubbed “the happiest place on Earth,” is welcoming more guests again as the Hong Kong government eases its COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Starting on December 14, inbound travelers are now allowed to go and visit different establishments and venues within the administrative region if they tested negative for the disease upon arrival.

Hong Kong also scrapped its mandatory COVID-19 mobile application.

This move to ease restrictions aims to boost the financial hub’s tourism and economy.

Travelers were previously issued with an “amber code” that barred them from bars and restaurants.

Further details about the adjustments in Hong Kong’s COVID-19 guidelines for inbound travel can be accessed here COVID-19 Thematic Website – Together, We Fight the Virus – Inbound Travel (coronavirus.gov.hk).

What awaits guests at Disneyland?

Hong Kong Disneyland is currently offering a limited-edition package called “Reignite the Magic” Combo. It comprises a one-day general admission ticket and a “Disney Premier Access” pass.

This package can be booked via KKDay, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com.

The Castle of Magical Dreams

Launched in 2020, the park’s centerpiece called the Castle of Magical Dreams has been a must-see attraction for guests for its grand design that drew inspiration from the 13 stories of Disney princesses and queens.

It also embraces these unique characteristics through the interpretation of color, icons, symbols, patterns and cultural features.

Among the must-visit areas of the castle are the following:

The Royal Reception Hall – a regal place with intricately-carved details where guests can meet their favorite princesses and queens

– a regal place with intricately-carved details where guests can meet their favorite princesses and queens Enchanted Treasures – a jewelry store made by a Hong Kong jewelry company named Chow Tai Fook

A live outdoor musical

A 20-minute live outdoor musical that features a rearrangement and production of different songs from electronic dance music and K-pop.

A brand-new song also debuted in the show called “Follow Your Dreams.” The song was infused with Disney’s trademark uplifting tune.

A ‘momentous’ firework display

Launched last June, Hong Kong Disneyland’s firework display called “Momentous” offers spectators a show of magic and light for 20 minutes.

This show is also promoted to have powerful and heart-warming storytelling, multimedia elements, choreographed fountains, theatrical lighting and other firework effects.

Meet Disney friends along the way

Guests can meet and take pictures with different Disney characters who are also roaming around the kingdom.

These include Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pocahontas, Moana, and Elsa, as well as Miguel from “Coco” and Nick and Judy from “Zootopia.”

New product lineup in 2023

Important events in Disney history will be celebrated at the resort in 2023, as follows: