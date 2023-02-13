Rundown: Sweet treats, deals, promos Pinoys can enjoy this love season

The Day of Hearts may fall on a weekday but that will not stop couples and everyone else from enjoying sweet treats, deals, and promos from different businesses and brands.

Here are some of the deals that everyone can enjoy on Valentine’s Day or during the month of love, regardless of their romantic status.

SkinStation

Pinoys can enjoy discounts up to February 15 if they avail of the following services of the country’s leading skin clinic:

Randy’s Donuts

The sweetest day in the universe is not complete with an actual sweet treat.

Pinoys can enjoy a classic Randy’s donut topper with the decadent Espresso Strawberry White Chocolate Cream concocted with red velvet cake, strawberry DLA, whipped cream, white chocolate, espresso, milk, and chocolate fudge for only P250.

The promo is available from February 14 to 28 in all Randy’s Donuts stores.

Lemon Squares

Sweet lovers can also enjoy the dainty Buttercream Rose Cake from the bakery shop for only P399 by ordering through their stores, online, or on GrabFood or foodpanda.

Emirates Lounges

Guests of the Emirates Lounges worldwide can enjoy a beautiful array of themed treats, from chocolate hearts to Valentine’s mud cake, and chocolate-covered strawberries from February 13 to 15.

First-class passengers of Emirates Lounges in Dubai can order velvety pistachio and strawberry cake or succulent raspberry tonka fondant, while business class fliers can spoil themselves with a strawberry and yuzu Valentine’s tartlet or a fragrant hibiscus, strawberry, and almond mousse.

Passengers can also gift their loved ones with special shopping offers on EmiratesRED and buy any two fragrances from brands including Amouage, Givenchy, YSL, Roja parfums, Versace, Cartier, and Hermes for $15 off.

They can also save up to 15% when buying two products from the same brand, including Cerruti watches, Benefit cosmetics, Elizabeth Arden beauty, Clogau jewelry and more.

Mang Inasal

The country’s grill expert is offering treats for two when customers dine in and order halo-halo and/or palabok until February 17.

Red Ribbon

Cake lovers can enjoy P100 off on any of their Red Ribbon favorites on foodpanda by using the promo code RRLOVE for a minimum spend of P399 from February 13 to 19.

Pinoys can also give their loved ones pastries bouquets available for a limited time in selected Red Ribbon stores.

For the ultimate treat, they can indulge in the Valentine Black Forest Cake starting at P550 for the junior size.

S&R New York Style Pizza

Food-loving Pinoys can enjoy a whole Hawaiian or Cream Cheese Pepperoni Pizza and get a Cheese Pizza or 12 pieces Garlic Parmesan Wings at 50% off for the whole month of February.

Intramuros Administration

Tourists in pairs can enjoy a free guided tour of Casa Manila and Fort Santiago on February 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. respectively.

Couples and singles can also enjoy free activities at the Rizal Park such as a fun run, tranvia ride, and harana performances.

GCash

E-wallet users can enjoy promos up to 50% off when they visit certain stores and venues this love month.

House of Lasagna

Pasta lovers can get the restaurant’s special Valentine Red Velvet cake for free when they purchase the Valentine Bundle of P2,280, which includes a Half-Tray Beef Lasagna and Half-Tray Chicken Cordon Bleu.

Promo runs until February 19.

Goldilocks

foodpanda users ordering products from the bakeshop can enjoy 20% off on all of its menu items for the whole month of February.

Tropical Hut

Patrons of the longtime fast food chain can enjoy meals for two for the whole month of love such as its Hawaiian Glee Burger, Ham and Cheese Sandwich and Chicken Macaroni Salad.

J.Co

Patrons can enjoy a special drink and donut bundle when they buy their Due of choice or Tre size J. Coffee drink until February 17.

Duty Free

Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 20% on selected items at Luxe Duty Free from February 18 to 19 with Duty Free’s Valentine Sale.

Pizza Hut

The pizza chain is offering promos this February such as the Heart Pizzas a la Carte, the Twosome Treat, Foursome Treat and the Triple Heart Pizza Treat.

Hard Rock Café

Music lovers can enjoy performances of Pinoy talents like Highway 54, Bluegrass, and InnerVoices up to February 19 at Hard Rock Café Glorietta.

Meanwhile, diners of Hard Rock Café Conrad Manila can enjoy being serenaded by True Faith on February 14 at 9 p.m.

Old Spice

For a scent with long-lasting permanence that will hold up on intense Valentine’s dates, men can spritz Old Spice Body Spray in Bearglove, Captain, Krakengard, Magnate and, Wolfhorn.

Each scent is impervious even to sweat from the most laborious everyday tasks and crafted to last for a full day.

Bearglove has hints of apple, citrus, and a little spice with the heartbeat of a wild animal. Captain smells like bold determination with an invigorating splash of fresh sandalwood.

Krakengard, meanwhile, bathes the wearer with citrus and the wood of countless ships dragged to their watery graves.

Magnate is for those exuding confidence with the scent of cedarwood and lime.

For the romantics, Wolfhorn captures the smell and mystique of a seductive night with its sharpest romantic mystery available in a smelling solution.