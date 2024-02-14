Public urged to give vegetable bouquets, eggs as Valentine’s Day gifts

No flowers? No problem!

The government and an organization of egg farmers are urging the public to give their loved ones agricultural products instead of the typical flowers this Valentine’s Day.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday invited Filipinos to support local farmers by purchasing locally produced agricultural products and giving them as gifts on Heart’s Day.

During Valentine’s Day celebrations, typical gifts usually come in flower bouquets, chocolates and sweets.

“Kasi mahal ngayon ang bulaklak, ‘di ba? Siguro mas matutuwa ang misis mo o girlfriend kung bibigyan mo ng something practical,” DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa, also the agency’s spokesperson, said on February 13.

He also said that giving healthy gifts could help address issues of stunting, or impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, among others.

“Malaki ang cases ng stunting sa Bicol Region, sa Visayas, at Mindanao, especially sa BARMM areas,” De Mesa said.

“Malaki ang maitutulong ng itlog para maiwasan ang epekto ng malnutrisyon sa stunting,” he added.

At the Kadiwa Store in the DA Central Office in Quezon City, people can buy vegetable bouquets, fruit baskets and eggs, with prices ranging from P100 to P700.

Jerome Sanao, one of the visitors at the store, said in an interview that “chocolates are overrated.”

“Tsaka hindi siya malusog sa kalusugan eh. Kaysa dito, ‘di ba? Healthy na siya, pati ‘yung family niya. Tsaka kung magiging kami man, magiging healthy ‘yung relationship namin,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Egg Board Association (PEBA) also encouraged Filipinos to buy and give eggs as Valentine’s Day gifts, adding that its farm gate prices have dropped due to the high supply and low demand.

“Makakain at hindi masasayang, pinakamurang source pa rin ng protina ang itlog,” PEBA president Francis Uyahera said.

The smallest eggs have dropped to a farm gate price of P4 to P4.70 each, from P6-P6.50 last December.

In the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, egg trays were reported to be P50 cheaper.

“Generally, below cost na po tayo,” Uyahera added.

The PEBA is reportedly coordinating with different agencies to possibly export the eggs and use them in feeding programs.