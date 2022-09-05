True Faith lead vocalist debunks claims of fathering Jaclyn Jose’s youngest child

A lead vocalist of an Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band dismissed online claims that he is fathering veteran actress Jaclyn Jose‘s youngest child.

Singer-songwriter Medwin Marfil of True Faith responded to a Facebook comment claiming he is being referred to as the father of the actress’ son.

A tabloid publication on September 2 shared on its Facebook page a link to a report with the title, “Jaclyn Jose gigil na gigil sa ama ng bunsong anak: Are you gonna stop or fight?”

The report said Jaclyn was referring to Kenneth Ilagan, former guitarist of another OPM band, The Dawn, who is now based in the United States.

He was also the guitarist of Xaga (which later became Rivermaya).

Kenneth also played with Violent Playground, SKiN, Mulatto and True Faith.

He is the father of Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck, Andi Eigenmann’s younger half-brother.

Jaclyn lived with Kenneth for six years before breaking up with him in the 2000s. He was her second relationship after being with Mark Gil.

The tabloid news item reported that she recently reacted to an interview of Kenneth posted on YouTube.

“I don’t like you! Because of so many things, papatulan talaga kita kasi ‘di ka dapat tularan, tumakbo ka na lang ng US at tumahimik. Baka ma-deport ka pa… ‘di ba Ms. Cartago? ‘Wag na ‘yan.. g*go ‘yan, eh!!! Take it from me, tatay ‘yan ng anak ko e,” Jaclyn reportedly said on Facebook.

After the news item was shared on social media, a Facebook user commented: “‘Yung vocalist ng True Faith ang ama ng bunso ni Jacklyn” [sic].

This caught the attention of Medwin, who reacted to the claims on Twitter.

“Sorry, hindi po ako ang ama ng son ni Jane/Jaclyn,” he wrote on Sunday. “Jane” refers to Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, Jaclyn’s real name.

Medwin clarified in the thread that the father is their band’s “ex-guitarist.”

Others were entertained by the Facebook user’s false comment, while some quipped it is “how fake news” spread.

“Meds, biktima ka na rin ng fake news!” a Twitter user commented.

“Medwin, next time ikaw na din daw ang pumatay kay Lapu-Lapu,” another online user jested.

True Faith’s current members are Medwin, his brother Eugene, Macky Macaventa, Allan Elgar, Jake Lumacad and Kaka Quisumbing.