Mayonnaise, Jopay ‘finally’ reunite in a concert

“Jopay, kamusta ka na?”

Sexmbomb dancer Jopay Paguia-Zamora reunited with the OPM band Mayonnaise during their concert in Lucena City, Quezon Province.

The music event was staged as part of the band’s 20th anniversary in the industry.

On Sunday, March 5, Jopay posted a photo with the band’s vocalist Monty Macalino.

“FINALLY!!!” Jopay wrote in the caption.

She also teased the public about her upcoming vlog documenting her reunion with the band.

In a Facebook post, the band posted a photo with Jopay and the crowd from Lucena City.

In a previous interview with an online video producer, Monty revealed that the SexBomb dancer was his inspiration for their hit song “Jopay.”

Monty also revealed that Jopay was supposed to be part of the music video but she was busy doing a show in Japan when they were filming.

RELATED: ‘Jopay’: The story behind Mayonnaise’s hit song and why it is trending online

Last month, Jopay also reunited with other SexBomb Girls for a promotional video for an online streaming platform.

The reunion of the Filipino girl group has sparked nostalgia among the public. It also prompted calls to make SexBomb’s old drama anthology “Daisy Siete” be made available on the video streaming platform.

RELATED: Filipinos ask Netflix to make ‘Daisy Siete’ available for streaming