Filipino ask Netflix to make ‘Daisy Siete’ available for streaming

“Daisy Siete” trended on local Twitter on Tuesday, February 21 as Filipinos ask Netflix to make the drama anthology available on the video streaming platform.

This demand came after Netflix featured SexBomb Girls in a promotional video.

In the video, some members of the group performed a jingle inspired by their hit “The Spaghetti Song” to announce Netflix’s lower subscription rates.

Laban lang, walang bawi! May pasabog ang Sexbomb Girls 🎉 Ang Netflix niyo, P249/month na lang for all devices na! Get nawww! 🦋#Netflix249 #SexbombGirlsXNetflix #SexbombGirls #SexbombNetflix pic.twitter.com/SQgRmHFoLQ — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) February 21, 2023

While others have celebrated the cheaper subscription rate for Netflix, the fans of SexBomb Girls have called on to make “Daisy Siete” available on the video streaming platform.

“Netflix, Daisy Siete series when?” a Twitter user said.

“SexBomb sunbaenim!!! Kala ko kinuha ng netflix yung daisy siete hahaha,” an online user wrote.

“If walang ‘Daisy Siete’ on Netflix after this THEN WHAT’S THE POINT NETFLIX,” a social media user jokingly said.

The fans of the group also said they felt nostalgic watching SexBomb Girls perform.

“Before K-Pop booms. There was once a very popular all-female girl group in the early 2000 and they [called] themselves SEXBOMB GIRLS. ‘Daisy Siete’ is one of the longest-running afternoon soaps on Philippine TV. That [It ran] 7 years with 26 seasons. This is very nostalgic,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Halaaa ka-miss Daisy Siete! Basta bias ko nun si Weng! Hahahahahaha,” a Twitter user said.

“Sexbomb! Ito ‘yung classic girl group namin sa Pinas. Wala pa ang K-pop meron na kami nito. Bias ko dito Jopay haha. Natutuwa ako [they’re] coming I think, simulan sa ads girls. Daisy Siete feels,” a social media user said.

“Nostalgic para sa akin hahaha,” “Daisy Siete” head writer Suzette Doctolero tweeted.

“Daisy Siete” first aired in 2003 or almost two decades ago. This GMA drama features different stories every season.

Its cast includes Rochelle Pangilinan, Izzy Trazona, Sunshine Garcia, Evette Pabalan, Weng Ibarra, Jopay Paguia, Cheche Tolentino, Mia Pangyarihan, Louise Bolton, Monic Icban, Mhyca Bautista, Danica Gulapa, Danielle Ramirez, Shane Gonzales, Cynthia Yapchiongco, Aifha Medina, Johlan Veluz, and Jovel Palomo.

SexBomb Girls started in 1999 and became the house dancers of the longest-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga” for many years.

They also released several songs which became hits among the public such as “Bakit Papa,” “Sumayaw Sumunod,” “Halukay Ube” and “Di Ko Na Mapipigilan.”

