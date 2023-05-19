Mayonnaise to wrap up 20th anniversary celebration with concert

Filipino alternative rock band Mayonnaise is set to culminate the celebration of their 20th anniversary in the Philippine music scene with a concert to be held at the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

Aptly dubbed “MAYO 20: The Finale,” the concert will be held on May 20, Saturday.

Mayo 20 The Finale May 20, 2023 Quezon Memorial Circle, QC. 5pm | FREE ADMISSION#Mayo20 pic.twitter.com/yQZDb5dh2j — #Mayo20 (@mayonnaisemusic) April 28, 2023

This serves as a culminating event in a series of show where the band seeks to give back to their fans over the last two decades.

In late 2022, the band began their 20th anniversary tour where they performed at some of the largest venues in the country from Luzon to Mindanao. This continued this year and amid the fame of one of their hits, “Jopay.”

“Jopay,” released in 2014, regained popularity late last year after the premiere of movie “Ngayon Kaya” on Netflix. The song is one of the film’s official tracks.

Its lyrics “‘Wag ka nang mawala,” also became popular on social media after TikTok creator Kosang Marlon sang it in a different way and became viral. The content creator jammed along with the OPM band this year.

More than “Jopay,” Mayonnaise has made a name for their remarkable hits that resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

Frontman Monty Macalino said he is thankful for the fans who supported them since day one.

“I’m honestly surprised that we’ve made it this far,” the band’s vocalist said.

“MAYO 20: The Finale is more than just a celebration of longevity and all the great things that have happened to us. We want to give our fans what they truly deserve, and we want to return the favor by going all out with our performance,” he added.

“We will always be forever grateful to them for showering us with unconditional love and support,” Monty also said.

The 20th anniversary finale show will feature Mayonnaise’s long set, with the special participation of their music industry peers such as Barbie Almalbis, Champ Lui Pio of Hale, Sud Ballecer (Sud), Argee Guerrero (I Belong To The Zoo), and Josh Villena (Autotelic).

It is presented by Yellow Room Music and Killer Bear, and supported by Minsan Studios and Araw Sa Gabi.

The general admission to the concert is free. However, limited #Mayo20 Official shirt that comes with a VIP pass will be available for sale at the venue. —Rosette Adel