‘Dog buhat run’: Owner ends up carrying Husky at Imus running event

A fun run for pet owners and their dogs turned into a “dog buhat” for one owner and his pet husky.

A dog page called Husky Furever TV uploaded a video on June 25 that showed the pet husky being carried by the owner instead of running or walking with him to the finish line.

In the video, which was uploaded on Facebook, the vlogger said that his two huskies, River and Archer, participated for the first time in a running event at Vermosa, a condominium complex, in Imus, Cavite.

He also said he took them there for healthy exercise.

“Akala ko dog fun run ‘tong sinalihan namin. DOG BUHAT WALK PALA,” the post reads.

River, the black husky, was the one who did not make it to the finish line on his own.

The video highlighted the footage of the moment when he begged his owner to carry him halfway through the race.

The vlogger couldn’t resist River’s charms and picked up the big dog.

“Dog fun run itong sinalihan namin. Pero tignan niyo naman tong aso ko. Nagpapabuhat saken,” he narrated.

“Hindi ako na-inform na dog fun buhat pala ito. Hindi dog fun run…buhat-buhat ko siya hanggang finish line,” the owner added.

The vlogger said that the dogs have fun even if they landed at the podium finish, that is, in the second to last place.

The video of River and Archer’s moments in this event caught the attention of other dog owners, including husky owners, on Facebook.

It has since garnered 2.6 million views, 180,000 reactions, 4,700 comments so far.

In the comments section, several pet owners also recalled stories of their dogs who prefer being carried to walking outdoors.

Other Filipinos, meanwhile, gushed over how adorable the dogs are as they strolled or jogged alongside their humans.

Called “The Green Run 2023,” the race in Vermosa was held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ayala Estates Vermosa Sports Hub.

Photos of adorable pets with their owners during this fun run were also uploaded on the venue’s Facebook page.