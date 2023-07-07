LOOK: How Philippine flora, fauna resemble Taylor Swift’s albums

A group of conservation experts uploaded illustrations of Philippine flora and fauna that represent Taylor Swift’s albums amid the release of her latest re-recording.

The Biodiversity Conservation Society of the Philippines shared a group of illustrations on Facebook on July 7 comprising animals and plants that are either endemic to or can be found in the country. Each illustration represents an album of Taylor based on the color theme.

The scientific names of the organisms were also provided in each post.

“Whether you’re seeing Taylor Swift’s #TSTheErasTour live soon (naol), or just waiting for the fan live streams and bootleg videos online (us probably), there’s a Taylor era you’re definitely most excited to see her perform,” the society said.

“While waiting for your turn to get tickets and listening to #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion, have a look at these Philippine species repping (representing) all ten studio albums by the Queen,” it added.

Some of the animals showcased are:

Tawilis

Leatherback sea turtle

Rafflesia Iobata

Waling-waling

Isabela oriole

Sulu hornbill

Tamaraw

The titles of Taylor’s albums over the years are:

Taylor Swift (2006)

Fearless (2008) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (2021)

Speak Now (2010) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023)

Red (2012) and Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021)

1989 (2014)

Reputation (2017)

Lover (2019)

Folklore (2020)

Evermore (2020)

Midnights (2022)

Taylor released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” earlier on the same day.

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20,” she said on her social media accounts.

Keywords of titles of her songs and the hashtag #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion quickly dominated topics on Twitter as old and new fans hurried to stream their favorite artist’s work.

Taylor, meanwhile, has so for accomplished three of her six albums as part of her massive rerecording plan.

These albums were released under her previous music label, Big Machine Records, which fans have dubbed as the “stolen” versions.

