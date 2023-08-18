Liam Neeson star in high-speed action thriller ‘Retribution’

Irish actor Liam Neeson, known for his leading-man roles in iconic movies like “Schindler’s List” and the “Taken” trilogy, stars as a businessman dad in his latest movie, “Retribution.”

In this action thriller set in Berlin, Neeson’s character, Matt Turner, must survive with his children in their bomb-rigged car by following instructions from a stranger, avoiding the harsh consequences if they fail.

The film’s producers Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman also produced the box-office action hits “Unknown,” “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter,” which also starred Neeson.

The producers were very excited to have this film with the iconic actor because they will reach a new peak with this action flick.

“Over our time with Liam, we’ve got to crash a plane and derail a train. In ‘Retribution’ we are blowing cars up, all over Berlin, reaching an electrifying peak by placing Neeson’s unwitting but resourceful everyman, Matt Turner, and his two children in a car that has pressure-triggered bombs rigged under their seats,” the producers said in a statement.

“Bombs that will detonate unless Matt follows a strict set of rules dictated to him down the phone by a mysterious, malevolent caller,” they added.

Rona, Heineman and Neeson explained that this is a movie that audiences should just “sit back and enjoy” because of its resonating concept.

“The concept of it is so immediate and engaging and it’s got themes that really resonate, like money and greed. It’s a movie, Neeson says, that you will leave with a better appreciation of what truly matters,” the long-collaborating trio explained.

“For me, that’s it. What’s really important. Sometimes you need to remember to take the time to smell the roses, to sit back and enjoy things. So that’s my advice on this. Sit back and enjoy it,” they added.

Starring alongside Neeson are Jack Champion (Avatar: Way of the Water), Lilly Aspell (Wonder Woman), Matthew Modine (Oppenheimer, Stranger Things), and Embeth Davidtz (Tales of the Walking Dead series).

“Retribution” from Axinite Digicinema opens in cinemas nationwide on August 23.