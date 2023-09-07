Appliance brand unveils new espresso machines for Pinoys who take their coffee seriously

Amid the rise of commercial coffee chains in the Philippines, a brand of coffee equipment aims to make quality coffee within reach of more Filipinos.

Breville Philippines on September 1 launched a new generation of coffee machines dedicated to Filipinos who love coffee but are not experts in making their own brews.

These are:

Barista Express Impress

Barista Pro

“Breville is obsessed with designing espresso machines that would make third-wave specialty coffee at home,” Breville Philippines’ Corporate Chef Chad Joseph Datu said during the launch.

The Barista Express Impress is for people who want their coffee quick.

As the name suggests, this model has an “Impress Puck System,” a technology that automatically calculates the right dosage for an espresso, a concentrated type of coffee in small shots.

It also has a precise tamping tool with a 10 kg impression and a 7-degree barista twist for a polished puck.

In a statement, Breville Philippines described creating one’s own espresso cup as a “romantic activity” at home.

“There is just something incredibly romantic about creating it on your own, crafting it to suit your taste, and enjoying your cup in the comfort of your home. This is exactly what the Barista Express Impress offers—a chance for everyone to enjoy the process of making and creating high-quality coffee straight from their kitchens without the frills and unnecessary bells and whistles,” it said.

The Barista Pro, meanwhile, lets you craft coffee shop staples in the comfort of your own home.

It is equipped with a “Thermojet Heating System” for optimum extraction temperature.

This model also has a professional 54 mm stainless steel portafilter and a steam wand. Customers can use the steam wand to create their own latte art.

In a statement, Breville Philippines said that this machine was made for the “no-fuss coffee enthusiast.”

“Quality, convenience, and expertise. These are three things you can expect from the Breville Barista Pro which was made for the no-fuss coffee enthusiast. If you’re ready to experience a new era of coffee enjoyment—one that is on your terms and own timing—then this is the perfect product for you to bring home,” the company said.

Barista Express Impress retails at P69,999.

Barista Pro, meanwhile, is being offered at P79,999.

Breville is a global kitchen appliance brand that originated in Sydney, Australia in 1932.