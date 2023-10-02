There are more plant owners than fur parents in the Philippines — SWS

The Philippines appears to be more of a “plantito or plantita” country than a pet country.

Survey research institution Social Weather Stations (SWS) on September 28 reported that 67% of Filipino households have house plants or a garden and 64% have pets.

The national survey was conducted on March 26-29, 2023 for SWS’ first quarter report, with a sample size of 1,200 Filipino household heads participating nationwide.

The survey had a sampling error margin of ± 2.8%

A margin of error indicates the “maximum expected difference” between the true population parameter and the estimates from the sample size.

SWS said that the survey excludes plants and animals that are raised to be sold for business.

In the 64% of households that have pets, it was discovered that dogs and cats “are the most popular household pets.”

78% of the surveyed fur parents have dogs, while 50% have cats.

Pet owners also have an average of two dogs or two cats in their households.

Meanwhile, others have chickens or roosters (8%), bird (3%), fish (3%), duck (1%), rabbit (1%) and other pets (1%).

SWS also found out that 67% of households have plants or gardens, adding that plant owners are “less common” in the National Capital Region and in urban areas.

Its survey said there are 69% plant owners in Balance Luzon, 78% in Visayas, 69% in Mindanao and 39% in Metro Manila.

The research firm added that there are 77% plant owners in rural areas, while there are 59% plant owners in urban areas.

SWS said it asked the following questions (as translated from Filipino):

Let us talk about pets at home. This does not include animals raised to be sold for business. IF WITH PET: What pets do you or any other household member care for in your home? (Dog, Cat, Bird, Fish, Rabbit)

Let us talk about plants at home as a form of leisure. This does not include plants sold for business. Do you or any other household members have plants in your home?

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor gardening was among the activities that became popular with Filipinos who became “plantitos” and “plantitas” amid strict stay-at-home orders.

Among those who have taken the liberty to spruce up their homes while lockdowns were in place include actresses Kathryn Bernardo, Bea Alonzo, Gabbi Garcia, actress-socialite Heart Evangelista and television host Pauleen Luna.

The popularity of indoor gardening at that time prompted the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to issue a warning against purchasing exotic plants from poachers in September 2020.

On the other hand, Filipinos continue to take in fur companions.

A 2021 Rakuten survey in Asia revealed that the Philippines ranked the highest in terms of dog ownership at 67% and the second highest in cat ownership at 43%.

Last September, a ride-hailing service brought back its in-demand feature in which fur parents can commute with their pets in select areas.

