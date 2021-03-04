Furrfect date: Pet owners can now bring furry friends to Intramuros

Pets are now welcome to visit the historical sites in Manila’s oldest district shortly after it reopened its doors to tourists last month.

The Intramuros Administration (IA) announced that pet owners may now bring their furry pals as they stroll and enjoy tourist sites of the Walled City.

“Please be reminded that pets are required to be in a leash and kindly ensure cleanliness at all times!” part of its Facebook post reads.

Filipinos immediately tagged their friends on the platform in the comments section to let them know about the announcement.

“Yaaayy!!! (redacted),” a Facebook user wrote with a series of smiling-face-with-hearts emojis.

“(Redacted) tara na para makapagliwaliw naman sina Tiny and Nymeriaaa,” another online user commented.

A different Facebook user shared that her dog “had fun” in Intramuros last weekend.

Last February 17, Intramuros reopened its doors to tourists at a limited capacity. Sites that were opened are Fort Santiago, the Casa Manila Museum and the Baluarte de San Diego.

A week after, San Agustin Museum and Cultural Centre also reopened to the public with a maximum capacity of 100 persons at a time.

Augustinian friars and the friends and benefactors of the museum organized its first Lenten exhibit.

The IA reminded visitors to strictly follow minimum health protocols such as the wearing of face masks and observing physical distancing.

