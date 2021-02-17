Intramuros reminds visitors to follow health protocols amid reopening of popular historical sites

Intramuros is strictly implementing the face mask policy and other health protocols after it reopened some of its tourist sites at limited capacity.

The Fort Santiago, the Casas Manila Museum and the Baluarte de San Diego within the Walled City of Manila welcomed tourists again on Tuesday, February 17, at 2 p.m., according to the Intramuros administration.

“#MissKaNaNgFun ng Intramuros! We are pleased to announce that we are finally reopening three of our sites starting tomorrow. Please follow the proper health and safety protocols. Have a #SafeTrip, Pinas,” read the announcement.

In a separate Facebook post, the IA encouraged visitors to download StaySafe.ph, a community-driven app for social distancing.

This mobile app can be downloaded in any digital application store for free.

“Download the StaySafePH app to easily enter our sites. Scanning of the QR codes upon entry and exit is mandatory. Don’t forget to wear your face masks and face shield. Thank you and see you very soon!” the post read.

The IA migrated its contact tracing application to staysafe.ph pursuant to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) Resolution No. 50.

The Department of Tourism said that all gated and non-gated sites and destinations will mandatorily enforce usage with the “No Registration, No Entry rule.”

The IA also shared an infographic on how the app works and the mandated minimum health protocols that visitors have to observe during their trip in these historical sites.

Other safety reminders mentioned in the infographic include:

Observe proper hand hygiene or the 20-second hand washing rule. Do not touch the eyes, nose and mouth if hands are not clean. Practice respiratory etiquette at all times. Only a limited number of people are allowed inside the establishments. Follow the floor markings and physical markings in the queue area. Fill out health forms truthfully. A temperature check will also be conducted. Follow hand sanitation and feet disinfection at entrances.

The DOT said that signage and informational materials are installed strategically at high traffic areas like Palacio del Gobernador, Fort Santiago, Museo de Intramuros, Plaza San Luis, Casa Manila, Baluarte de San Diego, Puerto Real Gardens, Presidents’ Gallery, Plaza Roma, and Plazuela de Sta. Isabel.

Age restrictions

So far, only guests aged 15 to 65 are allowed to enter the reopened sites.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo on Monday, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, also the IA’s board of administrators chair, expressed hoped that age restrictions will be lifted for visitors of Intramuros and Luneta, citing their open spaces.

“We thought it was safe kasi open space naman siya at malaki naman talaga ang Intramuros at Luneta,” she said.

On Wednesday, Puyat stressed that Intramuros is prepared for the sites’ reopening.

The IA has created a pre-validation task force that inspected compliance of all establishments with the minimum health and safety protocols pursuant to IATF issuances and the respective guidelines of the DOT and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) prior to the DOT’s actual validation.

To mitigate spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the administration also procured all necessary equipment and supplies.

The DOT said there are hands-free thermometers with automatic alcohol dispensers in strategic locations for public use as well as fog atomization machines and disinfectant sprayers for all vehicles, commonly held surfaces, and used provision items are also in place.

Aside from these, hygiene technicians and personnel who will conduct regular sanitation protocols are provided with personal protective equipment while other health and safety supplies are provided to employees and visitors for free.

“COVID-19 drastically changed people’s relation with streets, public spaces, and public facilities. The pandemic illustrates the value for accessible open spaces abundant in Intramuros that allow movement within dense urban areas,” Puyat said.

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth flow of traffic and prevent congestion, the IA also plotted circulation plans for all gated sites and museums including Fort Santiago, Puerta Real Gardens, ASEAN Gardens, Parian Gate, Plaza San Luiz Complex, and Baluarte De San Diego.

Tourists stoked

This reopening of the famed walled city got Filipinos, particularly those who live nearby, excited. Intramuros and Luneta are popular hangout sites for friends, families and partners before the lockdowns and the pandemic.

However, some still expressed concern given the continuous rise of infections.

“If you live close to Intra, you lucky. If you have private vehicles, uhm…okay. If you have to take public transit, just be extra careful and be more compliant to the next level with health standards,” said statistician Peter Cayton.

A number of tourist destinations have started to open again following the easing of restrictions in some cities and regions in the country last year.

Renowned tourist destinations such as Boracay, El Nido and Baguio City were among the first to welcome local tourists from areas under general community quarantine. —Rosette Adel