This Christmas-themed cake is new addition to Goldilock’s menu

Looking for something new to add to your usual Noche Buena spread?

Local bakeshop Goldilocks recently announced that it is offering a limited-time offer cake just for this festive season.

Its new product, Merry Cherry Choco, is a Christmas-themed cake that aims to embody the flavors and colors that Pinoys enjoy during the holidays.

The Merry Cherry Choco is a moist chocolate cake with a medley of cherry and whipped cream filling, wrapped in smooth buttercream icing and topped with white chocolate ganache.

It is also garnished with festive holiday toppers to underscore the warm and cozy Christmas cheer Pinoys are known for during the festive season.

“Goldilocks’ Merry Cherry Choco cake captures the taste and essence of the holidays. With its exciting mix of flavors and a captivating burst of colors, you’ll be eager to unbox and share this mouthwatering treat with those who matter most. That’s what the holidays are all about,” the brand said in a release.

All branches of Goldilocks started offering this last December. It will be available for a limited time.