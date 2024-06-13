What we know about the Philippines’ 1st World Cat Show

Cat moms and dads are in for a treat as the Society of Feline Enthusiasts of the Philippines Inc. (SFEPI) and the World Cat Federation (WCF) are set to stage the Philippines’ First World Cat Show this week.

A lineup of fun feline activities await visitors of the cat show happening on June 14 to 15 on the fifth floor of One Ayala Mall.

The WCF World Cat Show is a prestigious competition that celebrates the “best” and most

beautiful cats from various breeds, representing the pinnacle of feline breeding and care.

They will be judged on their physical attributes, grooming, and overall presence. With sleek coats, striking eyes, and elegant postures, these cats are a testament to the dedication and passion of their owners and breeders.

Cat enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to gather and witness the showcase of feline beauty, talent and excellence. The two-day event, is expected to attract around 150 to 200 cats from over 15 countries, showcasing a diverse array of feline breeds

and fostering international camaraderie among cat enthusiasts.

During the event, the cats will participate in a series of competitions within the WCF Ring,

where they will be judged on various criteria including beauty, temperament, and adherence to breed standards.

The WCF Ring is a specialized judging area where the most outstanding cats compete for top honors. These competitions not only highlight the physical beauty of the cats but also showcase their unique talents and behaviors, making for an engaging and entertaining spectacle.

Among the key features of the events are the “Best of Best” (top cat in each category) and “Best General” (overall champion) awards. These coveted titles represent the highest accolades a cat can receive in the competition, signifying their exemplary qualities and superior standards.

The winning cats will receive trophies, certificate titles, cat supplies from generous donors and brand sponsors, and special prizes for various categories such as Best Kitten, Best Junior, Best Adult, and Best Neuter Category. These awards not only honor the cats but also recognize the hard work and dedication of their owners and breeders.

The two-day event is co-presented by Hard Rock Cafe Manila.

The restaurant, an advocate for the welfare of stray animals, was also a sponsor for the

Cebu leg of International Cat Show held in Mandaue City.

Its dynamic partnership with SFEPI has a “purr-pose” as a portion of event proceeds are donated to the animals under the care of Island Rescue Organization (IRO) in Mandaue City, which is committed to re-homing animals into loving families and to finding innovative ways to promote long-term solutions to lessen the population of stray dogs and cats.

Hard Rock Cafe Manila and Hard Rock Cafe Makati also donated P40,000 to IRO in line with the cafe’s Hearts and Tails Campaign.

“We are very supportive of organizations that keep these animals safe and protected. This is one of our programs under our company values that are incorporated into our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Social purpose is at the core of Hard Rock Cafe’s values that are guided by the four founding mottos: Love All Serve All, All Is One, Save The Planet and Take Time To Be Kind. We hope to see more cat lovers come together at the WCF World Show event,” Hard Rock Cafe Philippines director of Operations Brian Peck said.

The cat show is a free event for public. —Rosette Adel