‘Designed for Convenience’: Laundry campaign launched to promote ‘hassle-free’ washing

A home appliance brand last week introduced a laundry campaign titled “Designed for Convenience” that promotes an enhanced and efficient laundry experience.

The laundry campaign featured Midea‘s various offerings of economical washing machines ranging from Front Load and Top Load variants, all equipped to enable consumers to complete their laundry chores quickly and efficiently.

“Innovation and excellence have always been at the core of our brand, but beyond that, we also keep in mind the experience that each of our products bring to our customers, which is what the ‘Designed for Convenience’ campaign is for,” Concepcion Midea Inc. general manager Anna Marie Alejandro said.

While laundry is one of the tedious chores, Midea seeks to turn the laundry’s experience of the public “hassle-free and enjoyable experience” washing machines that have advanced features.

Among the features of the brand’s laundry appliance is the One Touch Fuzzy Logic that allows users to enjoy a hassle-free programming experience as the washing machine can automatically detect the right water-to-laundry ratio. Operated with an exclusive feature called Smart Control, Midea’s top-of-the-line Lunar Inverter can be easily operated via smartphones with just one click, “providing utmost convenience for anyone who is always on the go.”

Another feature is Midea’s Turbo Wash that can reduce washing time by up to 40%, allowing users to accomplish other chores. Aside from their time-saving capabilities, these washing machines have optimum cleaning performance with the innovative Health Guard feature.

This feature works in tandem with Auto Clean and Steam Care to thoroughly clean both the inner and outer drums, preventing contamination and ensuring hygiene, thus providing greater performance.

Midea believes in providing its consumers with “surprisingly-friendly solutions” by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach to meet the changing needs of its consumers.

“We want to showcase how our laundry solutions make simple laundry experiences more meaningful through the convenience and happiness they offer,“ Alejandro said.

The campaign launch also included a laundry organization masterclass in promoting efficient home management.

Midea, a Fortune Global 500 company, offers a wide range of products in the home appliance industry. Mainly specializing in air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking appliances, small kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care, and lighting. To date, it has 28 innovation centers worldwide and 34 production centers globally.