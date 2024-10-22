How to fully enjoy coffee, according to Starbucks Philippines barista

A representative of Starbucks Philippines in the 2024 Regional Barista Championship shared how coffee lovers can enjoy their beloved cup of joe in its fullest form.

To celebrate International Coffee Month this October, barista Kent Dela Cruz shared that true-blue caffeine lovers can make their coffee moments more pleasurable by following these steps:

Smell

Slurp

Locate

Describe

Smelling a coffee involves inhaling it deeply, according to the multinational coffee chain.

Meanwhile, slurping the coffee “helps it cool down” for the tongue, according to Dela Cruz.

This step also “sprays” the coffee across one’s tongue and palate, letting the individual taste all of the drink’s subtleties.

Next is to “locate the experience.” This means thinking how the coffee feels in one’s mouth.

“What is its weight or thickness? Where on your tongue do you experience the flavors?” Starbucks said.

For the last step, Dela Cruz encouraged drinkers to “describe the experience.”

“What words would you choose to describe your tasting experience? The aroma, the flavors, how the coffee feels in your mouth. Does your tongue detect much acidity in the coffee? What other flavors might you use for comparison?” the coffee chain said.

Starbucks shared that the following characteristics form the coffee’s taste profile — its aroma, acidity, body and flavor.

“As we celebrate International Coffee Month, we invite our customers to immerse themselves in an enhanced coffee experience — both in our stores and online,” Starbucks Philippines president Noey Lopez said.

Meanwhile, Starbucks Philippines is introducing two new blends for International Coffee Month — the Milano Luna and Milano Sole, both crafted by master brewers at the Milano Roastery.

The Milano Sole is a unique pairing of two contrasting cups embodying the duality of tradition and innovation.

Inspired by Milan’s rich coffee culture, art and design, these new offerings showcase the same blend interpreted through two distinct roasts — light and dark.

Starbucks Milano Sole features notes of creamy vanilla custard and sweet pomegranate, while Starbucks Milano Luna celebrates the heritage of Starbucks’ coffee roasting, highlighting bold notes of dark chocolate truffle and roasted black walnut.