Did you know? Gashapon toys are made in Batangas

Did you know that a company based in the Philippines is the backbone of the capsule toy craze?

For those unfamiliar, “Gashapon” is a BANDAI capsule toy brand sold through Gashapon Station, the brand’s capsule vending machine.

And if you are among the collectors who are purchasing unique and limited-edition toys from capsule vending machines that offer miniature figures and pop culture trinkets, chances are both the machine and the collectibles you are getting were made by Bandai Namco Philippines Inc. (BNPI), a company based in Batangas. Its facility is located in the LiMA Technology Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

The company, established in 2012, has become the world’s leading capsule toys vending machine producer of Gashapon Station with more than 80 to 90% of production share.

In 2023, the company said it experienced a notable boost in capsule vending machine production and distribution. This resulted in further expansion in 2024.

Sustainability

Apart from working on franchises and its innovative products, the company also runs initiatives that reflect its commitment to sustainability.

These include the following:

Recycling Programs – Encouraging consumers to recycle used capsules, contributing to a circular economy and reducing waste.

Encouraging consumers to recycle used capsules, contributing to a circular economy and reducing waste. Sustainable Materials: Exploring ways to use eco-friendly materials in its packaging and product development.

BNPI Senior Manager Arvin Salud said the company’s “mission extends beyond manufacturing toys.”

“Every Gashapon Station we create is a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship, designed not just to meet expectations but to spark joy and inspire fans around the globe,” Salud said.

— Rosette Adel