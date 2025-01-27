New mobile app hopes to produce the next big Pinoy online ‘influencer’ with reality show

Can you create the next big online influencer that will tickle the interest of the millions of Filipinos glued to their mobile phones

That is the hope of the GV Live app, a new local video-hosting platform, as it is set to produce the reality competition show “The Influencers Reality Challenge.”

It is a competition show that will pit established content creators against up-and-coming and aspiring influencers as they compete in a series of creative, social media-driven challenges.

The content creators will compete for the chance to win a P3 million cash prize, as well as a fully-equipped “artista van,” a condominium unit—and a contract with Good Vibes

Production, the creator of the GV Live app.

Apart from the prizes, the goal of the show is to give aspiring content creators—individuals who produced digital content for video-sharing platforms such as Tiktok and YouTube, among others—a boost in popularity that could help them succeed

the current batch of popular “influencers.”

“This show is a game-changer, as it celebrates the growing digital creator community and offers an exciting platform for influencers to showcase their talents. With our host leading the charge, we know viewers are in for an unforgettable experience as they

witness the next generation of influencers rise to the top,” Niño John Fariñas, Chief Executive Producer of Good Vibes Productions Inc., said.

Fariñas said the show is also a way to push their new app into local public consciousness. GV Live app is a video-sharing service similar to platforms such as Tiktok and the local Kumu.

Apart from its content-sharing capacity, TikTok’s push into e-commerce has made it not just a content creation and entertainment platform. It is also now a selling space, with both small content creators and multinational companies hawking their ware via its TikTok Shop.

US President Donald Trump last week signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a ban on TikTok that was slated to be shuttered on January 19.

Meanwhile, apart from helping aspiring influencers with their show, the Fariñas said it also aims to get a piece of the video-sharing and e-commerce pie that leaders such as TikTok hold currently.

Contestants of the upcoming “The Influencers Reality Challenge” will live together in a shared house as they tackle challenges as their social media skills and creativity are tested, the show’s official press release said. Fariñas is hoping to include around 30

influencers in the show—a mix of aspiring and popular ones.

The show is set to premiere this year.