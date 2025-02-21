Rundown: What Swifties can expect at ‘This Is Taylor Swift. A Spotify Playlist Experience’

Due to overwhelming demand from Filipino Swifties, organizers have extended the event by adding an extra day, as “This Is Taylor Swift: A Spotify Playlist Experience” officially opened at Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City. The immersive event runs from Feb. 21 to 24, 2025.

For fans disappointed by Taylor Swift skipping the Philippines on her “Eras Tour,” this four-day immersive experience offers a unique consolation. It allows fans to explore interactive installations that celebrate the global superstar’s iconic discography in a dazzling and creative way.

A Swiftie’s Paradise. The Philippines ranks as Swift’s second-largest streaming market globally, according to Spotify, with streams increasing by 150% over the past three years. With such a dedicated fanbase, Filipino Swifties now have the chance to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind tribute to Taylor’s unparalleled career.

Interactive Installations. Here’s what fans can look forward to at the exhibition:

Enchanted Hallway. Begin your journey in the Enchanted Hallway, an immersive entrance lit with rotating colors representing Taylor Swift’s 11 musical eras. The instrumental version of “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” plays in the background, setting a magical tone for the experience.

The Great Collection. Explore Taylor’s iconic albums at The Great Collection, where 11 panels represent each of her musical eras. Visitors can tap NFC tags on these panels with their phones to instantly access Taylor’s albums on Spotify.

This Is Me Writing. Step into Taylor’s creative process in This Is Me Writing, where her lyrics cascade from ceiling to floor in stunning light projections. Fans can feel inspired by her poetic brilliance and even share their favorite lyrics from Spotify to redeem exclusive merchandise.

More Surprises. At the Message in a Booth, fans can leave heartfelt messages inspired by Taylor’s storytelling. Picture to Keep offers photo opportunities with era-themed frames, while Chocolate Street provides a sweet ending: visitors can drop colored chocolate balls into hot milk for a cozy cup of hot chocolate—a perfect way to savor the moment.

Exclusive Spotify x Taylor Swift Merchandise. Fans can also take home limited-edition Spotify x Taylor Swift merchandise. By sharing their favorite lyrics or songs on social media and tagging @spotifyph with #ThisIsTaylorSwift, they can score exclusive swag that allows them to carry Taylor’s music wherever they go.

After its stop in Manila, “This Is Taylor Swift: A Spotify Playlist Experience” will head to Seoul, South Korea from Feb. 28 to March 2, 2025, following its earlier debut in Jakarta, Indonesia from Feb. 14 to 16, 2025.