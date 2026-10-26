Brigiding’s CAKE stages comeback on November 5

Filipino drag performer Brigiding, who competed in the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” and won the inaugural edition of “Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale” in 2025, is set to stage the return of her experimental drag show CAKE in November.

Founded by Brigiding in 2019, CAKE was created as a space for drag artists to explore their craft beyond the restrictions of traditional drag venues. The show combines drag, theater, music, movement and storytelling.

Its upcoming edition, titled “LET THEM EAT CAKE,” centers on excess, pleasure, rebellion and unapologetic self-expression.

Joining Brigiding in the show are fellow drag sisters Hana Beshie, Turing, Khianna, Pura Luka Vega, Katana, Merckz, Feliciading, Malayaugh, Blaze, Indigo and Bombading.

The show will take place at Teatrino Promenade, Promenade Mall, Greenhills Shopping Center, on November 5, with the open house scheduled for 6 p.m. and the performance starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at brigidingcake.veent.net. The show is restricted to audiences aged 18 and above.