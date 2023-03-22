Eva Le Queen, Xilhouete, ‘Drag Race PH’ queens get big break in TV, film

Two popular Filipino drag queens got their big breaks in television and film.

Eva Le Queen, finalist of season one “Drag Race Philippines,” is a cast member of a new series from GMA-7, “The Write One.”

Xilhouete, also a finalist in the same drag competition, will also star in the coming movie “Here Comes the Groom.”

Eva’s role was introduced in the full trailer of “The Write One.” GMA-7 released it on its social media accounts and YouTube channel on March 13.

Eva later promoted the show on her Twitter account.

“Showing March 20!! Abangan niyo yung role ko bilang love interest ni @kkydsnts,” she tweeted, referring to Kapuso actor Kokoy de Santos.

Showing March 20!! Abangan niyo yung role ko bilang love interest ni @kkydsnts https://t.co/lSVcEfsjRI — Ms. Eva Beteranang Aktres Le Queen (@eva_lequeen) March 13, 2023

This was Eva’s debut in acting for primetime television. Her fans congratulated her on this new chapter in her career.

Marina Summers, runner-up on season 1 of “DRPH,” also expressed how proud she was of her drag sister.

“I’m so proud of you @eva_lequeen my up-and-coming beteranang actress sister! Love youuuu!” Marina tweeted. She also accompanied her tweet with a screenshot of Eva’s appearance in the trailer.

I’m so proud of you @eva_lequeen my up and coming beteranang actress sister! Love youuuu! https://t.co/FtjCL57jQI pic.twitter.com/Tzy0udNnY9 — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) March 13, 2023

“The Write One” is a romance-fantasy drama that follows Liam (Ruru Madrid) and Joyce (Bianca Umali) whose “happily ever after” married life was altered through a mysterious magic typewriter.

Other cast members include Mikee Quintos, Paul Salas, Royce Cabrera and Lotlot De Leon.

New episodes air from Mondays to Fridays at 9:30 p.m. on GMA-7. Advanced episodes can be streamed from Saturdays to Tuesdays on Viu Philippines.

Xilhouete, meanwhile, appeared in the full trailer of “Here Comes the Groom.” Quantum Films, a film distributing company, released it on YouTube on March 19.

Xilhouete herself promoted the new film to her “nakshies” on her social media accounts.

“Please support mga NakXis… (prayer emoji),” she said.

“Ngayong summer, bardagulan na sa riot na kasalan! Invited ang lahat sa celebration in cinemas!” she added.

Please support mga NakXis.. 🙏🏻

Ngayong summer, bardagulan na sa riot na kasalan! Invited ang lahat sa celebration in cinemas!

Here Comes The Groom. April 8 na sa mga sinehan. An official entry to the 2023 Summer Metro Manila Festival. #HereComesTheGroom #SummerMMFF2023 pic.twitter.com/XWBZ3qKXkh — XILO (@xilhouete) March 17, 2023

“Here Comes the Groom” is an official entry to the first 2023 Summer Metro Manila Film Festival. The festival runs from April 8 to 18.

The comedy film is also the sequel to the box-office hit “Here Comes the Bride” in 2010. It follows six individuals who suddenly swapped souls during a vacation trip.

Other stars include KaladKaren, who’s also a judge in season 1 of “DRPH,” Maris Racal, Awra Briguela and Enchong Dee.

New drag-inspired series

Four drag queens in season 1 of “DRPH” are also set to appear in a new series on ABS-CBN called “Drag You & Me.” They are as follows:

Brigiding

Viñas DeLuxe

Precious Paula Nicole, also the country’s first-ever Drag Race Superstar

Xilhouete

The new series under Dreamscape Entertainment will be led by Andrea Brillantes and JC Alcantara.

It is set to be released this year. Details about the story plot, release dates and other additional details have yet to be known so far.

Last February, another “Drag Race Philippines” season 1 queen Lady Morgana starred in one of the episodes of GMA’s “Wish Ko Lang.”