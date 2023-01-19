‘No more birthday cakes?’: Pinoys worry over price hike of bake products as egg price soars

No more birthday cakes?

This is one of the worries of Filipinos after a report that cakes and pastries will become more expensive as egg price soars.

“The baking industry is greatly affected by the recent increases in egg prices. But this has been going on for more than six months now,” Philippine Baking Industry Group President Jerry Lao was quoted in a news report.

“In cakes, we use more eggs than cake flour. Cakes, cupcakes are greatly affected,” he added.

Lucito Chavez, president of the Asosasyon ng Panaderong Pilipino, also shared a similar sentiment.

“Ang talagang direktamenteng tinamaan nito ay yung mga mamon, cakes, egg pie, brazo de mercedes, yun pong mga talagang dependent sa itlog,” Chavez told ABS-CBN.

Given the increase in production cost, Lao and Chavez said a price hike on baked goods should be implemented.

There is still no definite amount on how much the price hike will be, as Chavez said that they have also to consider the price increase of other ingredients apart from eggs.

Due to low sales and high prices of ingredients, Chavez said small bakeries, especially in the province have closed.

Egg price

In Metro Manila markets, egg price ranges from P8 to P9. This is about a P2 to P3 increase from the same period last year.

United Broilers Raisers Association chairperson Gregorio San Diego said that the price hike is due to the increase in the cost of feed.

From the budget of P5 per chicken for feeds, now it is P19.

There is also a reported shortage in egg supply due to the impact of avian influenza or bird flu.

Philippine Egg Board Association chairman Gregorio San Diego said pumping egg supply could take at least one year after the effects of the bird flu.

Cake as 'luxury'

Many Filipinos were saddened about the news as cake now appears to be a "luxury."

"Pati yata cake na magandang ihanda sa mga celebrations ipagkakait na rin," a social media user wrote with sneezing emoji.

"So, having a cake for a any party is LUXURY now!!!" a Twitter user said.

"Bawal muna kayo mag-birthday wala akong pang surprise [na cake]," an online user jokingly tweeted.

"Malapit na maging bente ang itlog akala ko bigas ang magiging bente," a Twitter user said.

"Mahal na magpahid sa mukha!" an onliner user quipped in reference to cake icing smearing video of vlogger-actress Alex Gonzaga.

Others also underscored the rising cost of other commodities.

"Asukal. Sibuyas. Itlog. Anong susunod [na tataas]? Also, asan na yung P20/kg na bigas?" an online user frustratingly asked.

Last December, the inflation rate climbed to 8.1% its fastest pace since 2008. The statistics agency said it is driven by spikes in food and energy prices.

