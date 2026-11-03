‘The Remarried Empress’ drops first 4 episodes early on Disney+ Philippines

Fans of the upcoming Korean romantic drama “The Remarried Empress” will not have to wait until its originally announced premiere date, as the series has arrived early on Disney+ Philippines.

The streaming platform announced on Tuesday, November 3, that the first four episodes will be available later today, a day ahead of the show’s scheduled November 4 debut.

The surprise announcement was made by the series’ lead stars Shin Mina, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jongsuk and Lee Seyoung during a press conference. The early release serves as a special thank-you to fans for their support ahead of the show’s premiere.

Filipino viewers will also get a local touch to the series’ promotions, with a Philippine trailer set to premiere at 7 p.m. on November 3 through Disney+ Philippines’ social media accounts.

The trailer features the OPM classic “’Til I Met You,” whose theme of love and finding a life-changing connection reflects the drama’s central romance.



What is ‘The Remarried Empress’ about?

Based on the popular NAVER WEBTOON of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” centers on Empress Navier, whose marriage to Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Empire begins to unravel after he falls in love with Rashta, a runaway slave.

Instead of surrendering her dignity amid the emperor’s decision to pursue another woman, Navier agrees to his request for a divorce under one condition: she must be allowed to marry Crown Prince Heinrey of the rival Western Kingdom.

The story follows Navier’s struggle to reclaim her power as love, betrayal, and political tensions threaten the fate of two empires.

Shin Mina plays Empress Navier, while Ju Jihoon portrays Emperor Sovieshu. Lee Jongsuk takes on the role of Crown Prince Heinrey, and Lee Seyoung plays Rashta.

The series is adapted for television by Yeoh Geena and Hyun Choongyeol, with Cho Suwon, known for directing “Still 17” and “Pinocchio”, at the helm.

When to watch the remaining episodes

Following its four-episode launch on November 3, “The Remarried Empress” will release two new episodes every Wednesday beginning November 11, with the series finale scheduled for November 25.

The series is based on a WEBTOON title that has accumulated close to three billion views, according to Disney+. Its television adaptation has also generated considerable anticipation, with preview screenings at the Busan International Film Festival selling out and its payoff trailer recording more than 13 million views within its first 48 hours on YouTube and social media platforms.