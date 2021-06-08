PSA: DFA warns public vs suspicious online entities offering passport application services

The Department of Foreign Affairs cautioned the public from interacting with suspicious entities offering passport appointments and other related documents on behalf of the agency.

In an advisory on Monday, the department stressed that those who interact with these unauthorized private are at risk of encountering issues with their passport applications.

“Those who engage the services of these unauthorized private entities or individuals using social media accounts and networks run the risk of not getting an authentic appointment or encountering issues with their passport application, aside from incurring additional expenses,” the agency said.

“The public is strongly advised to ignore offers from these companies or individuals and to use only the official passport appointment system maintained by the DFA,” it said.

The DFA also said that it does not use social media networks for its passport application services.

“The DFA reiterates that it does not use Facebook or any other social media network to offer or confirm passport application appointments nor has it authorized any company or individual to offer and accept passport appointment scheduling on the Department’s behalf,” it said.

Moreover, the agency maintained that all consular services can only be accomplished through its official platforms and email addresses where the public can access online.

For passport applications, the public can access this website: passport.gov.ph/appointment

Meanwhile, for apostille applications: https://co.dfaapostiIle.ph

“Senior citizens, persons with disabilities, OFWs and other qualified individuals may set their appointment using the courtesy lane facility by sending an email to oca.cI@dfa.gov.ph or to the email address of the nearest Consular Office (CO),” it said.

“The DFA is working hard to open additional appointment slots but without compromising the health and safety of the transacting public and its personnel,” it added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin likewise tweeted the same advisory on his account in response to another Twitter user’s complaint.

The user asked Locsin about online passport appointments on social media.

“I don’t understand why the slots for online passport appointments are fully booked from June to September yet, so many people are into the business of offering open slots for a fee during these months. Where and how do they get these slots?” the user wrote.

Locsin replied: “See my previous retweet on these scammers.”