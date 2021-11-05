Holy Land opens up to fully vaccinated Filipinos

Israel is easing its coronavirus travel restrictions, reopening to travelers from the Philippines for the first time in more than 18 months of extended closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Israel Ministry of Tourism announced Thursday that Filipino tourists will be allowed to fly into the country if they are fully vaccinated.

The nation kicked off the pilot reopening program in May this year, which initially allowed a selected number of tour programs to enter Israel and explore Israel’s rich culture, history, and stunning landscapes.

“We have been awaiting this moment, to bring back international travelers into our country, for a very long time now,” said Yoel Razvozov, Israel’s Minister of Tourism.

The guidelines for entry include taking a polymerase chain reaction test 72 hours before an outbound flight, filling out a passenger declaration, and taking another PCR test upon arrival in Israel.

Travelers will be quarantined in a hotel “until results return or 24 hours pass — the lesser of the two”.

“Israel has taken incredible steps to protect its people and visitors and we pride ourselves on ensuring a COVID-safe and unforgettable trip to those who will be entering our beautiful country,” said Sammy Yahia, Tourism Director for Philippines and India.

“With leading vaccination rates and endless opportunities for outdoor activities, we are eager to welcome visitors back with open arms — of course, at a safe social distance,” he said.