Japan ex-prime minister Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting – NHK

TOKYO, July 8 – Japan’s former prime minister
Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing
while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public
broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male
suspect was detained at the scene, NHK said. An NHK reporter on
the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during
Abe’s speech.
Kyodo News said the former premier was not conscious and
appeared to be in cardiac arrest. –Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger