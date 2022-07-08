Japan ex-prime minister Abe taken to hospital after apparent shooting – NHK

TOKYO, July 8 – Japan’s former prime minister

Shinzo Abe has been taken to hospital bleeding after collapsing

while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, public

broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

A sound like a gunshot was heard at the time, and a male

suspect was detained at the scene, NHK said. An NHK reporter on

the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during

Abe’s speech.

Kyodo News said the former premier was not conscious and

appeared to be in cardiac arrest. –Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger