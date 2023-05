Philippine agricultural and fisheries production by value rose 2.1% in the first quarter of 2023 from a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s GDP report.

Crops, which accounted for 57.8% of the sector’s overall output, grew 1.7%, led by paddy rice which increased 5.2%. Livestock output rose 4.1%, poultry increased 3.2%, and fisheries expanded 0.3%.

